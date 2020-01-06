The Ring Access Controller Pro is one of the six new products from Ring

Loading...

CES 2020 is in full swing, and that means product announcements – lots of product announcements. Ring is participating in the battle with six new products, including the very first access control product, the Ring Access Controller Pro. The Access Controller Pro is Ring’s first access in this area and allows users to not only see who is standing in front of their ports, but also to open the port remotely. The device can be linked with Key by Amazon to securely receive packages within the port. The disadvantage of this device is that it is not a do-it-yourself setup. You must shell out for professional installation.

The next big announcement from Ring is the Ring Smart LED lamps. Not only are these very first smart lights of this Ring, but they are also weatherproof and designed for outdoor use. The smart Ring lamps are available as A19 lamps and PAR38 lamps. Users can control their smart lights anywhere via their mobile devices, adjust the brightness and schedule specific times for the lights.

Continuing the trend of lighting announcements, Ring also introduces three solar powered lights. The first is the Ring Solar Floodlight, a motion-activated light that is perfect for entrances and driveways. It emits 1,300 lumens and has a range of 45 feet of motion detection. The next is the Ring Solar Steplight. The Steplight is best used to illuminate stairs, porches and decks. Users can connect it to the Ring Bridge to gain more specific control over the light.

The last solar light is the Ring Solar Pathlight. This motion-activated light is intended for use along paths and driveways to create an easily visible path. It can also be connected to the Ring Bridge to control the brightness, set schedules and control motion sensitivity.

If you are interested in one of the new smart Ring lamps, they will be available from 1 April 2020. The Ring Access Controller is now available for $ 300, although you can hook it into a bundle with the Stick Up Cam battery for $ 390 on Amazon.

Ring wants to go further than doorbells to secure the entire home. All of these products will ultimately be managed through the upcoming Control Center in the mobile Ring app, but the company said the Control Center will improve over time and that the current version is not an indication of their final vision.

