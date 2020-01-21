The Rich Ricci horse that could have blew us away but left a slight acid tone

WITH the Cheltenham Festival now in 50 days, the Sun Racing team brings you their ‘Festival 50’ every day between now and 10 March.

We will greet the Prestbury Park heroes who have made us fall in love with the Festival, all the way to the ‘Cheltenham roar’ that the wait is finally over.

Number 49: Vautour

The first of the Willie Mullins battalion drew up this list, and who knows how much higher Vautour could have gone if he had unfortunately not left us at seven.

Not many horses are undefeated at the festival, but this guy was. He came with a great reputation in the Supreme 2014 and absolutely routed them.

He didn’t have everything in his own way, but when the race started, there was only one winner.

A huge jump eventually pulled a wow from the crowd and he announced himself as a star of the future.

But it will be his JLT victory that gamblers will remember him the next year.

There was no surprise about the result, as he was sent out after a big 6-4 guess, but the way he moved through the race and jumped his gates was a feast for the eyes.

His jump at the penultimate was perfect for the photo. The newspapers quickly flew into the stands and Ruby’s smile began after the last one.

He gave a show, but from there things were not quite the same, even though the talent seemed to be.

The pink and green-clad superstar was defeated by Cue card in a King George for the ages, but reportedly still at full speed ahead for the Gold Cup and a shot at immortality and a famous Cheltenham hat trick.

Entries were made in both the Ryanair and Blue Riband events and so began one of the most notorious rounds of Mullins bingo.

Tuesday of the festival came as fast as ever and there it was, Vautour explained for the Ryanair.

Reports about not working well at home and not being himself were used as the reason behind him to avoid the Friday function. It left a sour taste in a few mouths when Mullins recorded a sixth victory at the festival.

Mullins dominated the week in Prestbury. But with the horse unfortunately lost the following year in a freak accident, we will never know how good he could have been.