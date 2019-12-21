The returning soldier surprises the children at the NH elementary school

Loading...

Three brothers in Pelham received a surprise on Friday that he could not wait until Christmas when his father, whom they had not seen in six months, returned by surprise.

John Lynch has been stationed at an Army base in New York preparing for his sixth deployment. But on Friday, he was hiding in a giant wrapped box at Pelham Elementary School, where his twin son and daughter attend.

The girls shouted in excitement when they saw their father in the box. Thursday was his birthday, and they had no idea they would spend Christmas with their father.

"I want to see them every time I have the chance," Lynch said. "You never know when you're not going to see them or how long it will be, so it's pretty impressive."

It was difficult to find a box large enough for the 6 foot 5 inch soldier. But the community intensified, as did the Pelham school.

"That's what the Pelham community is really about," said director Jessica Van Vranken. "It's about family and being there for each other."

The school helped Lynch achieve it not once, but twice. He also has an older daughter at school. I was as surprised as her little brother and sister.

"It's the most amazing gift!" she said.

