Photo by Clive Mason / Getty Images

Formula One's dream looked like it could have ended for Robert Kubica at the end of last year, when his team let him go after he scratched his way back to F1 after a horrible 2011 rally accident that partially cut him off arm. But it's not over yet, because Alfa Romeo Racing has just named Kubica as its reserve driver.

Alfa Romeo also found a new sponsor, and now I would like you to call it "Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN", caps and everything. "Alpha" will probably be enough.

Alfa Romeo team manager Frédéric Vasseur said Kubica "showed the true meaning of human determination" after that rally crash in 2011, which is one of the reasons why it was a triumph that returned to F1 , and why it was unfortunate to see him lose on a full-time trip so soon.

Alfa Romeo announced the changes on Wednesday, saying that Kubica will return to the team where he made his debut and claimed his first and only F1 victory in 2008, when he was BMW Sauber. It wasn't many years later when Kubica's first F1 shot collapsed in the 2011 crash that still affects his ability to use his affected arm.

Kubica was around 20 years old, and did not return to F1 until age 34. Before doing so, Kubica described his own chances of making that return "very slight." They were, given the severity of the injury and recovery. But Kubica managed to return, although only for one season with the low-performing Williams team before he left.

Alfa's announcement did not mention plans for Kubica in the reserve role after 2020, but the role means that he will work closely with the team and intervene in case one of his two regular drivers needs a substitute. That is very different from full-time driving, but it means that Kubica stays at the highest level of open-wheel racing.

