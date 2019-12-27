Loading...

This should be a big year for the New Orleans Pelicans. After an ugly season marred by Anthony Davis' trade drama, the organization was ready to look to the future with a host of promising young players and a potential generation superstar in Zion Williamson. Damn, there was even talk of them fighting for a place in the playoffs in the West.

So far, however, it has been difficult to look forward to the events on the field for New Orleans this season and the hope that they could turn into a borderline playoff team vanished as the brutal losses on the way to 9:23 pounded start.

Now the focus has shifted again and New Orleans is simply waiting for them to start seriously with their future. For this reason, we have put together a small handful of items that the pelicans can add to their wish list so that the new year really starts.

# 1. Zion Williams, healthy and playing basketball

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the situation in Zion was that there was little or no update on its progress or what a return schedule might look like. Finally, there was some news this week about an interview with ESPN talking about his rehab process and how he has to learn to walk and walk differently.

If this development should allay our fears, it probably did the opposite. There were all sorts of concerns about his physical fitness and condition, two euphemisms that usually stand for weight control, which has long appealed to Zion and is a source of fascination for social media amateurs who like to scroll over every pixel of every photo of him, that appears online.

The pelicans claim that they expect Zion to play sometime this season, though there's no real reason to push him back until he's physically ready for the NBA's hardships. But don't make a mistake, the future of the team depends on whether it gets in shape.

# 2. A trade for Jrue Holiday

According to a recent article in The Athletic, David Griffin wanted Holiday to stick with it just because of the possibility that the pelicans would compete for a playoff spot this season. These plans have now evaporated, and now the organization should look for a new home for him to find out who will get ahead at its core.

Holiday is one of the most underrated guards in the league and there is a lot of interest in his services in the league. You may immediately think of some of the western title contenders, but given their cap situations, we've broken down some of the more profitable goals here. The front office is said to be unwilling to withdraw from experienced sniper J.J. to separate. Redick, but maybe we'll see Holiday in February (or earlier) in a new uniform.

# 3. More player development

Lonzo Ball hadn't quite finished the breakout season hoped for by the pelicans as it has had the lowest percentage off the field since its rookie season and has stagnated in other areas of its game. The brightest point so far in Lakers' trade was Brandon Ingram, who averaged 25.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, more than 41 percent from the city center.

Josh Hart, the other former Laker, has also made some promising progress as he achieves top-notch career points (11.3), rebounds (6.0), and three-point percent (36.9) this season. The problem remains, however, that none of these have led to progress in the profit-loss column. They have to let their young players improve – and take positive steps forward from newcomers like Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker – if they want to overcome their hump.

