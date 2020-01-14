The return of the radical radical is dangerous for the Democrats

If you’re running for president, being chic is dangerous, and on the eve of the last debate in front of the Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg finds out.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines chic as “elegance and elegance in dress”, but in 1970 Tom Wolfe coined the term by coupling it with “radical” and extending its meaning to the rich and famous modish who strive to be seen harboring good causes.

In a landmark New York article, “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s,” Wolfe described a party given by Leonard Bernstein – egregio maestro as Wolf named him – and his wife in their 13-room penthouse. on Park Rue:

“This is the moment Lenny loves … a penthouse full of stars, a Manhattan tower full of stars … and now, in the Radical Chic season, the Black Panthers …”

Admittedly, Buttigieg’s wardrobe and hairstyle are not as scary as those of the Panthers described by Wolfe – “absolutely incredible black leather coat, dark glasses and Afro” – but it seems that it is perfectly designed to be acceptable as the Democratic candidate most likely to receive hospitality (and donations) from a new epidemic of radical chic.

Democrats should always be wary of this phenomenon as it provides the kind of five-second video clips that Republican spinmeisters grab to qualify a puppet candidate from the liberal elite.

All of that merged for Buttigieg with a main story in the Sunday Styles section of the New York Times.

He was there, perfectly suited, alongside a seated Anna Wintour, who for decades embodied and defined the power of ninth-degree Manhattan chic chic.

To support the point, the Times noted the various water points along the radical chic route where Buttigieg had been asked to sweep the donations: Provincetown, Massachusetts; West Hollywood; Napa Valley; and somewhere in the undisclosed Hamptons. This, of course, does not include a number of Manhattan lounges from the top of Fifth Avenue to Mrs. Wintour’s townhouse in the West Village.

Since the 1970s, the sources of wealth for donors have changed considerably, with the arrival of people who only make money with money. There were no Wall Street bankers or hedge fund managers on Wolfe’s Bernstein party guest list. Instead, the new money came from Hollywood and Broadway, while the old money came from what was left of the thief’s former fortunes.

Now, the money that organizes the money for Buttigieg is described by the Times as “wealthy bundlers” that include Internet entrepreneurs, property developers and various billionaires. (Buttigieg refuses money from federal lobbyists, business policy committees, and the fossil fuel industry.)

Buttigieg received a lot of criticism for his arrival in a Napa winery belonging to Craig and Kathryn Hall because the optics seemed right above, in particular the “Chandelier Room” where tastings of their best wines are by appointment only and cost $ 250 per person.

This may poorly reflect the improper opulence, but, by all reasonable measures, the rooms are certainly not chic. They simply cashed in a blatant Napa racket to transform average wines into an overpriced luxury product by marketing wineries as exclusive “experiences” rather than bottling plants.

All of this traps Buttigieg in a trap that the more astute campaign managers could have seen coming. He is an impressive candidate who understands the issues, who has the merit of being a war veteran and who has managed to overcome two supposed handicaps: having no political record in addition to being mayor of a small town. and be openly gay.

Obviously there was careful deliberation on her wardrobe. The blue suits he prefers have a discreet cut, a bit like the Mad Men look of the 1960s. But when South Bend, in Indiana, is attracted by the cheerful hand of metropolitan radical chic, the game becomes much more treacherous than just careful dressing.

These fundraisers are often sumptuous projects of mutual vanity in which donors expect to receive, in exchange for their generosity, the halo effect of the candidates they support.

It is important to note that, as donors and professional event planners choose among the candidates who deserve their bonus and blessings, they automatically frame the selection according to their own chic ideas.

The result is that out there in the heart, the sight of a candidate moving at ease in such a privileged endeavor is really a bad message. Since November, Buttigieg has lost 9 points in the Des Moines Register / CNN Iowa poll. But the South is much more difficult for him. He won a few mentions in South Carolina.

Sure, over the years, Vice President Joe Biden has done his bit of schmoozing with the 1-percenters and he still does, but he doesn’t have the appeal of a new face that makes Buttigieg a trophy for salonists. This may be unfair, but for people in the real world, where this presidential election will be decided, it seems too much that he is courting the wrong type of celebrity.

There is another young star of the Democratic Party, not yet ready to run, who must be careful to attract this stigma: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has the kind of glamor that doesn’t need any chic instruction, it’s natural for her. For her, it is enough to present yourself for a hostess or a company.

I noticed it when she appeared in a story about the all-female club The Wing in New York’s SoHo, where basic membership costs between $ 200 and $ 300 a month and where, according to the writer, “The air temperature is set at a gentle 71-73 degrees (it has been proven that women’s productivity decreases when the thermostat dives well below 72). “

AOC was pictured being greeted as an Oscar nominee on the red carpet. What multiplied the effect of his chic was the magazine that published the story – the shameless weekend supplement called How To Spend It from the Financial Times. On a neighboring page, there was a piece recommending a watch that cost $ 500,000 (Christopher Claret in red gold and soprano in titanium, if you are interested).

These women who have to endure temperatures outside the comfort zone of The Wing will not feel any kinship with a pol moving at this altitude.

And who remembers Beto O’Rourke now? He became one of the first victims to be anointed as super chic in a cover story of Vanity Fair, the celebrity placement machine that posed O’Rourke as a brain version of Marlboro Man and sprang: “O’Rourke and his wife Amy, a nine-year-old educator, both describe when they first witnessed the power of O’Rourke’s gift … “

In his article on the Bernstein Party, Wolfe quotes one of the guests quoting Lord Jersey: “Contrary to what Methodists tell us, money and success are good for the soul.” No doubt, but it can also prove to be radioactive for those too close to it.

Of course, Republicans don’t have this problem. They define the non-chic. Mitch McConnell is about as chic as a turnip. Steve Bannon, however, has a personal line of paramilitary jackets that could be seen as some sort of chic slob. As for Trump, he knows that he can have his nose as deep in the hollow of donors as he wishes without ever attracting the risk of contamination by the curse of chic because it could be less chic than the Emperor of Mar- a-Lago, where everything is so false and too golden that it would even make Louis XIV cringe.

No, it is the Dems who must be hypersensitive to the risk of guilt by association.

Bernie Sanders has no trace of chic in his body or his brain. Elizabeth Warren’s problem is not radically chic but too radical – with her health care plan. They are smart enough to know that Buttigieg sinks into becoming so involuntarily the pet of the salonistas – and they know that nothing will make the Democratic Party sink faster than being endorsed by this crowd.

