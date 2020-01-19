The return of injured players means the lineup of blue jackets has to be shuffled - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

The lineup choices are becoming increasingly difficult for coach John Tortorella, which means the blue jackets are gradually healing.

After making room for the return of rookie striker Emil Bemstrom and defender Markus Nutivaara last week, Tortorella had another puzzle to solve in the Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Cam Atkinson’s ankle was good enough to play against the Carolina Hurricanes, which meant someone else had to sit.

He scratched at Sonny Milano, whose offensive head is always a threat, but it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I think Sonny has had problems in the last couple of games, but not to get him out of the lineup,” said Tortorella while skating in the morning. “I like some of the things that went on in other lines, especially the fourth line, which I think I have to take Sonny with me for today’s game.”

This repetition of the fourth line has given Tortorella some credibility over the past 10 days. It has rookie Eric Robinson on the left wing, veteran Riley Nash in the middle and 26-year-old striker Jakob Lilja in the first year on the right wing.

Taken together, the trio earned almost 10 minutes of game time during a four-game trip to California and Nevada last week – about what Tortorella consumes for the fourth row when he’s comfortable during a game, all four play. You deserve it, led by Nash.

“I think he’s been playing one of his best hockey games for us since he’s been here,” said Tortorella. “He had a number of different wings there. I really like the identity of this line. It’s kind of why Sonny fails.”

It was not an unequivocal decision.

Milano added points (two goals, three assists) in five of seven games after an absence of eight games after a concussion and always threatens to either score or create one that has enough time in the offensive zone.

Although he left Saturday’s trip to Vegas early after a break, he was healthy enough to play the Boston Bruins 3-0 home win on Tuesday. Milano also participated in the morning skate, which means that, as Tortorella said, his move was just the result of a tough call.

It could be more difficult to make coaching decisions. The injured strikers Oliver Bjorkstrand (ribs, oblique) and Josh Anderson (shoulder) are making progress in their recovery. Tortorella continues to get good results from veteran Nathan Gerbe and novice Kevin Stenlund, who arrived as Cleveland Monsters emergency fill-ins.

Ready to go

Atkinson had planned to return during the trip, but suffered a setback during training at the Los Angeles Kings plant in El Segundo, California.

His absence from a sprain was postponed to 12 games in a row after missing the entire four-game trip and the game in Boston. After going through tough training without a setback on Monday and morning skating on Tuesday, Atkinson was allowed to play against Carolina.

“I got through the training fairly well,” said Atkinson, who scored five goals in seven games before being injured against Los Angeles on December 19. “(We) wanted a solid workout before I played, so I didn’t want to play against Boston, although I could have. A few more days of rest and healing will definitely help.”

Atkinson has previously worked on spraining the ankle on the other foot so that he is familiar with the patience that is often required to rehabilitate the injury. He also knows how long it can take.

“There are definitely improvements,” he said. “It is one of the things that I think is good enough to go. Unfortunately, it is one of those injuries that will last all season, but I have made pretty good progress in the past few days, so hopefully I will keep it up.”

Memory Lane

Gerbe played 206 games for the Hurricanes (2013-16) in three seasons, scoring 66 points with 29 goals and 37 assists before his career made a side trip to Switzerland.

After spending two seasons with Geneve Servette HC in the Swiss NLA league, Gerbe signed a two-way contract with the Blue Jackets in 2017 to find a way back into the NHL.

He started this season with Cleveland, where he led the monsters in goals, assists and points, before moving to the Blue Jackets on December 22nd to replace Björkstrand in an emergency. Since then, Gerbe has impressed with three goals and four assists in eleven games and competed in the third row against his former team.

“He only knows one way (to play),” said Tortorella. “It’s hard to play and I’ve known him for a long time and watched him from afar when he played in the National Hockey League. He knows how to play in a way and it’s the right way to play. ” It was really good for us. ‘

Donut King

Elvis Merzlikins started for the ninth time in a row after taking over injured goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo (meniscus tear).

Merzlikins, a 25-year-old rookie, scored 6: 2: 0 in the first eight starts with 1.64 goals against the average and a percentage saving of 0.950. Merzlikins had missed a goal in 137 minutes and 51 seconds, and returned to a goal from San Jose defender Brent Burns, which had fallen in San Jose the second half at 2:09 a week earlier.

