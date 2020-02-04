The return of Davison to Badgers will certainly be hunted by Gopher fans

MINNEAPOLIS – Brad Davison is one of the many Minnesota residents who have crossed the border to play for Wisconsin, a certain path to enemy status in sport in college.

The junior guard is also widely branded, fair or not, as the biggest villain in the Big Ten for his intense field habits. After his last foul pulled a suspension of one game from the league office, Davison’s return to action comes on Wednesday in Williams Arena. The badgers haven’t lost at The Barn in six years, to add a little more edge to the atmosphere.

The biggest slam dunk of the night? Davison is booed.

“He likes the rivalry between us and Minnesota,” said security guard D’Mitrik Trice on Monday. “He just fully embraces that. He does not really take into account what others say about him or about his game. He just goes outside and plays hard every time. “

The Gophers have largely retained their feelings for Davison, unlike Iowa security guard Connor McCaffery on January 27 after the Hawkeyes beat the badgers. Davison was called that night for a “Flagrant 1” error because of his now notorious attempt to move through a screen through his left arm to wrap McCaffery’s left leg and make contact with the groin area.

“He grabbed me right in the – where you don’t want to be grabbed,” McCaffery told reporters after the game. “He does that. He is marked to do that. He is unfortunately the type of player who feels the need to do things like that.”

Badger coach Greg Gard has since fiercely defended the character of Davison and expressed his disagreement with the punishment and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s mention of a “pattern of similar behavior” in his statement about the suspension.

Davison has not been made available to most reporters since the suspension, but he told The Athletic for an article posted Monday that he didn’t want to hurt McCaffrey and not wear the dirty player label.

“I always try to play with a lot of intensity, but there is a big difference between intensive and intensive playing,” Davison said. “I would never deliberately try to hit anyone.”

Davison, from Maple Grove, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of the Minnesota campus, was accused in some corners of tripping Gopher’s guard Nate Mason in Wisconsin in 2018 and done the same with Gophers Jordan Murphy in Minnesota a year ago. None of these alleged acts led to violations or other penalties, the last of which led to Minnesota officials seeking to clarify the conference as to whether the whistle should have blown.

The badgers (13-9, 6-5), whose second leading scorer, Kobe King, left the program last week, delivered their best win of the season over Michigan State on Saturday with the absence of Davison with only seven available stock exchange players. The Gophers (11-10, 5-6) try to keep up with the Big Ten as deep as ever in a busy middle of the pack.

Building up a bid for the NCAA tournament will therefore be much more important for both teams than the side shows of reputation and revenge. Gophers coach Richard Pitino said he didn’t have to remind his players to stay cool.

“They look at all the games and understand all the storylines and all the stories, just like everyone else, so we only talk about what we have to do to win the game,” Pitino said.

Gophers Center Daniel Oturu, this week named one of the 20 finalists for the end of the season for the John R. Wooden Award given to the national player of the year, has been part of some exchanges of stare-downs and Unkind contact with opponents after a while. He said on Tuesday that he learned to concentrate on the game and not let his emotions be negatively influenced.

As a resident of the Twin Cities area itself, Oturu was asked if defeating Davison and fellow Minnesota transplants Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, who are also starters for the badgers, served as additional motivation.

“That’s probably what people expect, but I really don’t care,” said Oturu. “It just doesn’t matter. The only thing that is important to me is just going outside and trying to achieve this victory.”

