The restoration of the millions of altarpiece of Ghent reveals parts that have been hidden for centuries

Genius is a word that is all too loosely thrown around, but scholars consider the pioneering Flemish painter Jan Van Eyck. His majestic, hypnotic Ghent altarpiece, completed in 1432, changed art forever. Although he did not invent an oil painting, his perfect mastery of the then new form was so awesome that it may have been attributed to medieval alchemy. Even after six centuries, his paintings can be exciting, combining beautiful details and creepy realism with vibrant colors and sparkling shine. And if there was any doubt about Van Eyck’s virtuosity, the extraordinary exhibition at the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts, which opened on February 1, should confirm its status as the true father of the Renaissance painting.

The museum show “Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution” is the largest ever exhibition of his works and collected 13 of his 23 well-known photographs. It is part of a mega celebration of Van Eyck by the city of Ghent, with a series of events on the occasion of the restoration of the Mystic Lamb, also known as The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb. The 31 projects include exhibitions connecting Van Eyck with contemporary artists and designers, musical interpretations and inevitably for Belgium a Van Eyck beer was made with litter and yarrow, two herbs depicted in the altarpiece.

Sometimes described as a Flemish primitive or early Dutch, Van Eyck was the first true Renaissance artist to pioneer a new form of painting. With transparent layers of paint, bound by oil, he conjured up textures and surfaces, details and colors more realistic than ever before.

Little is known about the real life of Van Eyck. He was born around 1390, probably in the Flemish city of Maaseik. At that time, Flanders occupied parts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France. It was a cockpit of power, commerce, culture and intrigue, with plots of Game of Thrones style between the kings, princes and dukes. Van Eyck worked for John III the Pitiless and Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy. He traveled to Italy, the Ottoman Empire, the Holy Land and Portugal – the latter a mission to paint a portrait of a princess for the duke.

These journeys may have informed the exotic nature of Van Eyck’s paintings. Botanists have identified 75 plant species in the altarpiece, geologists note the layers in the rocks and paleontologists see fossils in the stones. Van Eyck also studied science, in particular the Arabic-Islamic principles of geometry and optics that helped him to understand light, shadows and reflections.

The museum exhibition is centered around the altarpiece, a 15 x 10ft, two-ton structure with four central oak panels flanked by eight double-sided panels. It was conceived by Jan’s older brother in 1426, although he died within a year. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq says it has a totemic meaning. “The legacy of Van Eyck is in the DNA of the city,” he says. “The Lamb of God is for our city what the Mona Lisa is for Paris.”

The exhibition comprises five of the double-sided panels of the altarpiece, shown outside the walls of St Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, where it is normally housed. The restored panels, displayed at eye level, contain four that form an announcement scene, where the vivid hues and sparkling reflections seem almost freshly painted. Adam and Eve, from the outside panels, have realistic bodies with sagging, translucent skin and pubic hair – a clever trompe-l’œil suggests that Adam gets out of his frame.

The exhibition contains other paintings by Van Eyck, such as Portrait of a man with a blue chaperone, borrowed from the Brukenthal National Museum in Romania, his portrait from 1436 by Jan de Leeuw, a goldsmith from Bruges, and his announcement from the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. And they are displayed alongside other art from the period, such as manuscripts, sculptures, tapestries, metalwork and ceramics.

The scale and drama in the altarpiece made it one of the most stolen works of art ever. In 1794 a French general seized them in front of the Louvre in Paris – but they were returned by the Duke of Wellington after the Battle of Waterloo. A priest sold some panels in 1816 to the king of Prussia. Others were taken by the Germans during the First World War, but the Treaty of Versailles explicitly recommended their return. A panel was stolen in 1934 and has never been recovered, the space is now occupied by a copy. The entire altarpiece was taken by the Nazis in 1940: Adolf Hitler wanted it for his planned Führermuseum. It was eventually restored from the Austrian salt mine Altaussee by the Monuments Men (a moment dramatized in the George Clooney movie from 2014).

But after almost six centuries it was time for a clean one and the restoration of millions of dollars was amazing. The Museum of Fine Arts started the process in 2012 and carefully removed layers of dust, dirt, varnish and overpaintings to reveal aspects that had been hidden from view for centuries. Removing the mustard-colored varnish restored the original vibrant colors. But the biggest surprise was overpainting, which covered up to 70% of the panels.

It is thought that the earliest overpainting dates from 1550 when a Ghent chronicle recorded that two painters “washed” and “kissed” the altarpiece, which was thought to mean cleaning and correction. But this medieval Photoshop often meant that they simply painted skies over faded or flaked cityscapes instead of trying to copy them.

Restorers were able to remove the overpainting without damaging the original, because a previous layer of varnish ‘acted as a buffer between the two’, says Hélène Dubois, head of the restoration project of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage in Belgium. They worked in public behind a glass screen in a purpose-built studio and used solvents and surgical scalpels to dissolve the layers or cut them carefully.

Among the discoveries are that the original lamb has eerily intense human-like eyes – that was perhaps why it was painted over. The two paintings of statues, originally thought to depict sandstone, revealed veins that proved to be marble. Birds, buttons, folds in clothing and lines on faces have all emerged. “We have discovered buildings that nobody has seen for at least 500 years,” says Dubois.

It means that Altarpiece, amazing for this restoration, is now almost wonderful. The divine and human images acquire an allure and intimacy, while the central panel is cinematographic in scale and size. “Van Eyck had a unique combination of eye and hand, which enabled him to paint exactly what he saw,” says Maximiliaan Martens, professor of art history at Ghent University and co-curator of the exhibition. Now Van Eyck’s art can be seen just as he painted it.

Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution is at the Museum of Fine Arts, Ghent, from 1 February to 30 April

