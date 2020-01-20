The resolution of the impeachment process shortens the opening arguments of the process to two days per page

By Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN

(CNN) – The decision to organize the impeachment of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives the House of Representatives impeachers and the President’s legal team 24 hours to discuss their opening arguments within two days.

The resolution suggests that the process will take 12-hour days and will last until late at night. This appears from a copy of the resolution that CNN has received.

The timing is a break from impeachment against President Bill Clinton when the 24 hours have been divided over a four-day period.

The Senate will debate and vote on the decision establishing the procedural rules on Tuesday.

The resolution also said that following presentations by impeachment officials and the President’s legal team, followed by 16 hours of questions from senators, the Senate will consider whether an application should be examined and discussed in accordance with the impeachment rules, or summon witnesses or documents. ‘

The organizational resolution does not mention a motion to dismiss the impeachment articles, as some defense lawyers of the President have advocated, but there is an option for motions that would offer the opportunity to propose a motion to dismiss at a later stage in the process.

