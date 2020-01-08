Loading...

Could this be a failure?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would leave the royal family before notifying Buckingham Palace and surprised other royals, a palace source said on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace released a brief statement following the unprecedented news that they were stepping down as “senior” royals. The palace called things “complicated” and apparently confirmed that they were blind.

“Conversations with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process.”

A source close to the British royal family told page 6 that no one in the palace had been informed of the announcement from Harry and Meghan.

“The palace’s reference to” complicated questions “reflects the feeling in the royal family that it will take time to find out, and Meghan and Harry made their announcement without questioning them,” the source said.

“If they had consulted the palace first, they would have been asked to withhold their announcement to clarify the complicated issues first.”

The BBC first reported that both Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, had not been consulted.

The extraordinary move comes after months of speculation that the new parents are in an argument with Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan left the couple’s charity last year and spent six weeks in Canada over the holidays.

While other famous royals such as Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, have given up their titles and royal privileges after divorces, Wednesday’s news is unprecedented.

“The more I think about it, the bigger the impact,” said a senior royal source following the announcement on page six.