The researcher who promotes red meat and sugar has not disclosed industry ties - again

A controversial researcher who is known to oppose the proven dietary recommendations that people should limit their sugar and red meat consumption has again not revealed his financial ties to the food industry.

Epidemiologist Bradley Johnston failed to report funding to a beef industry-sponsored research agency when he published a high-profile review of red meat consumption, according to Annals of Internal Medicine, which published the review last year. The review found that consumers should continue, rather than reduce, their consumption of red and processed meat, which has been sharply criticized by nutritionists.

Annals released a review review last week and updated the review’s associated disclosure forms.

In the correction notice, Annals’ editors stated that Johnston’s industry-related grant was specifically designed for the study of saturated and polyunsaturated fats. The Washington Post reported more details on the scholarships. Johnston and his former employer Dalhousie University received $ 76,863 to do a new meta-analysis on saturated fat.

The grant came from AgriLife Research, part of Texas A&M University, which is partially funded by the beef industry. According to Patrick Stover, Vice Chancellor and Dean of AgriLife, the Texas research agency received more than $ 2 million from the beef industry in 2019 alone.

Stover was also a co-author of the Annals study with Johnston and an international team of researchers. Since then, Stover has hired Johnston as an associate professor of community health and epidemiology at Texas A&M.

All of this raises questions as to whether Johnston had an agenda to downplay the health risks of red and processed meat – which can be high in saturated fats.

Such questions are not new to Johnston.

Studies on spoiled foods

In 2016, Johnston conducted another high-profile, broad-based study that showed that the recommendation to reduce sugar consumption was based on poor scientific evidence.

As in the recent red meat study, the Johnston Sugar study used a method called GRADE to assess the quality of the evidence for the dietary recommendations. However, GRADE was primarily developed to evaluate clinical drug trials, which can be double-blind and placebo-controlled, according to experts who spoke to the Times. It is difficult, if not impossible, to include such controls in nutritional studies.

In addition, the sugar study was funded by the International Life Sciences Institute, a shady trading group in the food industry, which, according to Times McDonald’s, includes Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Cargill, one of the largest beef processors in North America.

At the time of publication, Johnston and his co-authors claimed that ILSI did not play a direct role in the study, which was also published in Annals. However, an Associated Press investigation found that ILSI “reviewed and approved” the study protocol and even “requested revisions.” Following the AP’s results, Annals published a correction to the study and updated the author’s disclosure form – similar to the Johnston red meat study correction.

Johnston told The Times that he had learned the lesson of “separating. It’s not worth working with the industry at all.”