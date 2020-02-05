The resale prices of Ottawa rise by 19 percent in January, because the tight supply is shrinking even further

Quick sales were sold throughout Ottawa, not least because there are so few available.

The big story of the Ottawa real estate market in recent years is the supply shrinking. Few people offer their houses or apartments for sale until they are somewhere. In January the scarcity of quotations plunged into a whole new depth.

The result: the average price for residential resale increased by 19.3 percent to $ 516,200, while resale prices for apartments rose by nearly as aggressive 19.1 percent to $ 338,100, according to data published by the Ottawa Real Estate Board on Wednesday.

This is what happened to the necessities: no more than 1,400 homes were for sale at the end of January, a sharp decrease of 35 percent compared to a year earlier, while the number of listed apartments fell by 63 percent year after year to a shadow of more than 250. And the totals in January 2019 were considerably lower than the year before. This in a city with almost 400,000 occupied homes.

The 3,000 real estate agents in the city, however, did not do too badly in January, as they did not have to spend that long on marketing the properties. Agents sold 558 residential units in January, just eight percent less than a year earlier, and 222 apartments, nearly seven percent more than in January 2019. Overall, the number of resale in January was five percent lower than in the same month a year ago.

Homes sold in January were on average 55 days listed compared to 72 days for sale in January 2019. Condos moved with a larger shipment, on average 39 days, less than 73 days a year earlier.

“Continuing supply problems seem to have finally caught up with us,” said Chairman Deborah Burgoyne. “We do not expect this process to change in the near future.”

As you might expect, given the scarcity of data in January, sales patterns varied enormously with the 46 districts followed by this newspaper. The most meaningful year-on-year comparisons can be found in the six districts that make up 43 percent of total sales. These are:

Blossom Park-Airport, where the average home price in January was $ 595,000. This was 31 percent more than a year earlier, based on 23 sales, half of which were in the Riverside sub-district. The average for the entire district was raised last month by a few unusually rich sales ($ 776,000 plus) along the Airport Parkway. Revenue in the Riverside subdistrict averaged $ 570,000 – an increase of around 20 percent.

Barrhaven. The prices for homes were $ 522,500 – a profit of 18 percent on 44 sales.

Orleans-Cumberland. Prices were on average $ 498,000 – 14 percent more than a year earlier, based on 46 sales.

Kanata. Prices were on average $ 531,200 for the 73 homes sold – an increase of 10.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Orléans-Convent Glen. Homes raised an average of $ 515,000, an increase of nearly 10 percent for the 24 units sold last month.

Stittsville and the surrounding area. Prices were on average $ 526,100, a relatively modest 7.3 percent on 25 units that changed ownership.

There is a reason why these six districts are responsible for nearly half of the city’s residential sales month after month. There is actually a reasonable offer and prices have not yet reached the extravagant heights seen in trendy neighborhoods such as Westboro, Dow’s Lake, the Glebe, Civic Hospital and New Edinburgh – where the average prices now exceed $ 900,000.

