After My Chemical Romance released a second show after a quick sale of their first announced British show, fans have noticed that tickets purchased at Gigs and Tours resold outside of Twickets will no longer be valid.

If you did not get a chance to acquire a ticket on the first try and are willing to pay expensive cost prices, be extra careful about where they were originally purchased, as some Ticket resales will be invalid if not made through the appropriate channels.

Tickets for the show sold out almost immediately. They have been sold on several different sites, including Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours.

Fans have been trying to spread the word about the invalidation which you can see below.

Also for anyone looking to resell tickets !! DO NOT buy on sites like Viagogo or StubHub – as it is the official declaration of Gigs and Tours – apparently, they will not be valid !! pic.twitter.com/AAAREft9kd

One key thing to mention is that there are several sites to buy resale tickets. People can resell their tickets as they wish, but many companies have their own connections to resale sites and want to recover as much of the ticket sales as possible. Some ticketing sites also prefer to simply sell via a specific resale site rather than their pricing policies.

Gigs and Tours declares that tickets purchased on their site and resold by a place other than Twickets will not be valid.

“Please note: any ticket purchased from Gigs & Tours which is no longer required can only be resold via Twickets. Reselling by any other channel will render the ticket (s) invalid,” says the site.

If it is a ticket purchased via Ticketmaster and resold via Ticketmaster, this rule would not apply.

So if you are going to lose hundreds, even thousands of dollars on a resale ticket, be sure to be extremely careful with all the details of where it comes from.

What do you think of reselling My Chemical Romance tickets limited to one site? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

