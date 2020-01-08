The replica of the Porsche 550 Spyder uses a 400 hp Subaru WRX engine

Loading...

The Porsche 550 Spyder is one of the most desirable and precious cars ever built by the German automaker and at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas late last year, one particular example really made the crowds speak for themselves.

This 550 Spyder comes from S-Klub and is actually a replica of a 550 that was built from scratch on a custom tubular chassis and adorned with bodywork to beautifully mimic the exterior of a real 550.

Remarkably, the company behind this replica built the vehicle in just four months before the event. Under the magnificent exterior hides the 2.0-liter turbocharged Boxer four-cylinder engine of a Subaru WRX which has been modified to provide 350 hp on pump gas and 400 hp on E85 ethanol. These figures are all the more impressive considering that the car weighs less than 1,500 pounds (680 kg).

The power transmission to the rear wheels is a special four-speed manual transmission. Other impressive aspects of the car include a custom titanium exhaust system, superb copper trim throughout the engine compartment, and a trunk filled with hundreds of counterfeit $ 100 bills. The interior is also particularly spectacular thanks to a multitude of blue leather parts, a retro three-spoke steering wheel and a wooden gear lever.

