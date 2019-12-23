The remake of the limited series "Carrie" by Stephen King in works in FX

Loading...

Stephen King's "Carrie" is receiving her latest screen treatment. Deadline has confirmed that a limited series adaptation of the iconic horror novel on FX is being developed. The project, first reported by Collider, is in its early stages, and a writer is not yet attached. There are no more details.

The FX project comes six years after the second film adaptation of the book, starring Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role and Gabriella Wilde of "Poldark" as Sue Snell. The adaptation was written by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa and directed by Kimberly Peirce. The first film adaptation, directed by Brian De Palma, from a screenplay by Lawrence D. Cohen, starred in Sissy Spacek as Carrie White and also featured Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, William Katt, PJ Soles, Betty Buckley and John Travolta. in supporting roles. A sequel to the first film also came out in 1999. There was also a television movie based on "Carrie," as well as a short-lived Broadway musical in 1988.

"Carrie" would join several Stephen King adaptations for the screen. Epix recently gave a direct order to the series to "Jerusalem & # 39; s Lot", based on King's short story, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody as the protagonist. An adaptation of King's "The Outsider" will premiere on HBO in January, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman. King's "Castle Rock" recently finished his second season at Hulu and an adaptation of King's "The Stand" is set in CBS All Access.

