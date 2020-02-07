The relief of the residents after their protected residential complex is saved from the bulldozer

Older people who live in a sheltered residential complex in Knottingley are relieved to learn that their homes are no longer facing bulldozers.

Beluah Court residents have feared that the complex will be mothballed by Wakefield District Housing (WDH) for more than a year and are forcing them to find new homes.

The residents of Beulah Court in Knottingley are happy that their independent way of life should remain open. Scott Merrylees

WDH had previously announced a decline in residents and interest in the location and was therefore reviewing its future, which triggered fears among the people still living there.

The residents also said that WDH did not list any of the complex’s empty apartments on its website, which raised further suspicions.

But the company has now announced it will invest £ 3m in the site.

Lynne Greaves, whose mother has been living at Beluah Court for three years, said: “Everyone is absolutely excited about the news, it is a lengthy process. We had tears in our eyes when they told us.

“We are just so happy that they decided to invest.”

Mick Walsh, Director of Housing at WDH, said they had checked demand and other recently improved programs along with the regeneration in Knottingley before making their final decision.

He added: “We had to be confident that these are houses where people want to continue to live.

“In recent years we have improved a number of our independent life insurance policies across the district and have invested around £ 53 million to date.

“The investment in Beulah Court is expected to be around £ 3m and will transform the project into a modern, desirable place to live, where residents feel safe and part of a community.

“We are currently reviewing plans for the program and will consult with residents throughout the improvement process.”