The release of season 5 of the Grand Tour | Amazon cast, trailer, locations

Turn on, petrol heads: it seems that The Grand Tour, Amazon’s car-based reality show organized by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, is returning for a new round.

Now that the fourth season has been released on Friday, December 13, 2019, it is clear that the series has undergone some pretty big changes.

Although Amazon has not officially announced the future of the show, some crew members have posted messages on Instagram that seem to confirm that the Grand Tour will not stop soon.

Discover all the details we know about season 5 of The Grand Tour here …

Will there be another season of The Grand Tour?

Yes! That is, according to Andy Wilman, the former Top Gear producer who is currently working on The Grand Tour. Wilman made this post on Instagram in July:

Since only half a year has passed since the date of the post, it seems that a year and a half can still be filmed – meaning that fans can expect one or two more seasons from the Grand Tour!

Producer Andy Willman also said that he would like to do the spin-offs of The Grand Tour, so we will keep you updated on news.

However, Season 4 is still being released, with more specials in 2020 as announced on the official Twitter account of The Grand Tour:

Just to let you know.

Yes, another one is coming. We are done filming in Madagascar.

No, we do not yet know when it will come out.

Yes, season 4 consists of epic specials.

No, they are not released weekly.

Yes, we will receive more information in due course. # TheGrandTour

– The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 8, 2020

What happened in season 4 of The Grand Tour?

The fourth season of the Grand Tour has undergone a number of major changes in format, with the show shifting from the traditional Top Gear-style live setup to something more focused on adventure and exploration.

This means that they have demolished the popular “tent studio”. As Clarkson told the public at the end of season 3: “Although the tent has disappeared, the Grand Tour continues.”

In season 4, the gang travels to a wide range of impressive locations, including Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Top Gear fans will remember Clarkson’s previous trip to Southeast Asia, where he caused controversy in Burma.

Where does the team go in season 5 of the Grand Tour?

No information has been released about where the Grand Tour gang is going – although you want to follow Clarkson et al on social media for incidental updates to the film.

However, given the previous season’s focus on Asia, it is reasonable to assume that season 5 will take the team somewhere else – perhaps a continent closer to home.

Who will appear in season 5 of The Grand Tour?

Clarkson will inevitably return. The former Top Gear host can also be seen as the current presenter of the ITV game show Who Wants To Millionaire? He earlier told RadioTimes.com that “” I am never without ideas. “

“Someone asked me before this series:” What can you possibly do with a car that you have not yet done? “But my mind is full of ideas for five years,” he said.

Hammond and May can also be seen on the side of Clarkson, expanding the collaboration that has existed since the early days of Top Gear.