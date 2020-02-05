The release date of the last kingdom season 4 Netflix cast, plot and trailer

Shield walls ready! Netflix’s historic drama The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel The Saxon Stories, has been updated for a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom series four – from the likely release date, cast, plot info and the latest news about the series …

The show renewal was announced in December 2018 via the official Twitter page of The Last Kingdom.

In April 2019, Netflix confirmed that filming had begun in the 10 new episodes – and in July 2019, the show’s Instagram page invited fans to “join Uhtred on Netflix next year”, so it looks like season four arrive 2020.

At this stage, however, there is no specific information about when this could be …

What is The Last Kingdom about?

The series is set in the 9th century AD and is based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel The Saxon Stories, which follows the events of two books each season. Our hero is Uhtred, the son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy brought up by Danes after they have captured him and decide to raise him like theirs.

Uhtred, however, later betrayed and the Danes believe that he killed his adoptive father, the Danish warlord Ragnar the Elder. Uhtred is forced to travel to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms (which are part of what we now consider to be England) that is not in Danish control.

Once he arrived, he offered his assistance – including knowledge of the Danes’ battle strategies – to the Wessex King Alfred.

What happens in season 4 – and who is in the cast?

The Pagan Lord, published in 2013 and the next book to be adjusted for the series, is ten years ahead – which, if Netflix keeps to the timeline, will mean a new batch of young actors, including Uhtred’s children from Gisela, who the books are all mature.

Alexander Dreymon is ready to return as Uhtred van Bebbanburg (perhaps looks a bit grayer), and with the alliances broken between the kingdoms, he believes the timing is good to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson .

With them, many of the returning cast, including Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (Child Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

Netflix has also confirmed the star of Prime Suspect 1973 Stefanie Martini will join the cast as Eadith, “Aethelred’s new love conquest”.

Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay) joins the cast as Aethelred’s new right hand Eardwulf.

Is there a trailer for season 4 of The Last Kingdom?

Not yet – view this space – but we do have a first look behind the scenes image season four … here is the production team working with the cast on a night shoot:

Where can I overtake The Last Kingdom?

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom were broadcast on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three is available exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Why can’t I watch The Last Kingdom on the BBC?

Although the show started on BBC2 (and BBC America, for American viewers), since series three it has been made exclusively for Netflix by Carnival Films, the producers of Downton Abbey.