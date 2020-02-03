The release date of the Falcon and Winter Soldier | Plot, cast

Avengers-adjacent superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson will lead their own Disney + TV program in 2020.

The six-part series is written by Malcom Spellman (Empire), with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct – and it is expected that this will be a sequel to the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This means that the adventures of the newly anointed Captain America (Falcon) must begin with the new streaming service from Mickey Mouse Corp. That is quite a problem.

here is everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When will the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series be released?

As revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2019, the six-part series was originally to be released in fall 2020. However, there is good news, as Deadline reported that the release date was early August 2020.

The even better news is that Disney + will be available in the UK by then – the streaming service will be launched on March 24, 2020.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are already synchronized for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

(via MarvelStudios | IG Story) pic.twitter.com/xxKDKi5TZH

– Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 4, 2019

From November 2019, the series had started production, as announced on Instagram by Mackie and Stan, so the road to Marvel’s first Disney + series is now starting …

Who is in the cast of the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series?

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will of course repeat their role as titular superheroes.

It is also confirmed that Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl returns to the MCU as Zemo – the criminal brain that drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man – and that he will finally wear the iconic purple mask of the character the comics . View this first-look image of him in action!

The notorious masked look of Baron Zemo is now fully revealed in this official new image from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier! pic.twitter.com/32aFWQUus6

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) 12 November 2019

Wyatt Russell appears as USAgent, a Captain America copycat with a dark side, who can catch a glimpse of new concept art in a well-known costume …

John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell) as Captain America in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/iYcGfr7ovB

– Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 12, 2019

Emily Van Camp is also expected to play her role again as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s Niece). We wonder if Peggy ever found out about the kiss that Sharon and Steve shared …

In January 2020, it was announced that Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) would also participate in the cast, although details about what role he will play are yet to be released.

What is the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series about?

First poster for the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; Bucky Barnes has short hair again. # D23Expo pic.twitter.com/JCDVQFLG3v

– Lights, camera, pod (@LightsCameraPod) 25 August 2019

In Avengers: Endgame, after the dust settled in the climatic battle with Thanos and his goons, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ventured back to the past to bring the stolen Infinity Stones back to their rightful place in time and space, and brought an older back man, with whom he effectively ended his tenure as Captain America. He then gave his shield to Sam, presumably also passing on Captain America’s cloak. But does he have what it takes to be America’s Ass?

The series is expected to follow on Avengers: Endgame, so we need some answers to that.

As far as Bucky is concerned, he is no longer under the control of the evil institution Hydra and he now has a shiny new Vibranium arm thanks to the good people of Wakanda. If he can get past the jealousy that his best friend has chosen Falcon as his successor, these two can be a great crime-fighting duo. Oh, and he had a haircut based on one concept art-poster …

Given the prominent presence of the Captain America shield in the official logo, it seems likely that the series will continue to explore the character’s legacy, and it is possible that both Sam and Bucky will compete for the position of the new Cap.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go outside and have an identity outside of the circumstances in which we met him,” said Stan about his husband out of time while attending a convention in Italy.

“So I don’t know, he could do anything. He could even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world there, you know? Apps, stuff like that. I don’t know what he’s going to do. I can’t see him on an iPhone … I think it’s going to deal with Anthony’s character a lot. “

Is Sharon Carter perhaps a love interest for both superheroes? And what does Zemo bring back to Villainy? We will have to wait and see …

Who is writing the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series?

A few writers have been mentioned in connection with the new show. First, Variety reported the involvement of Malcolm Spellman, who is best known for working on the Fox series Empire.

The second name, revealed by The Wrap, is the more intriguing of the two – Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise. The most recent film in the series, Chapter 3 – Parabellum, has been a critical and blockbuster with a fourth John Wick film that was already lit green.

Is there a trailer?

Kind of. Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming Disney + Marvel shows, including WandaVision and Loki. It offers a glimpse of Sam Wilson training with the legendary shield of Captain America and a glimpse of Baron Zemo of Daniel Brühl.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)