The release date of the English game | Plot, cast, trailer, soccer

Downton Abbey maker Julian Fellowes turns his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Game.

The drama series investigates the origins of the sport and takes it back to Northern England in the mid-19th century.

Here’s everything we know about the show.

When was The English Game released on Netflix?

The six-part drama will be released sometime in 2020. Production started in the spring of 2019 in England.

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson told RadioTimes.com in May that he was filming in Yorkshire, with production (at least for his parts) running until July.

“We are currently filming throughout Yorkshire and the Northwest until the end of July,” he said. “I feel very happy that I can work on great projects with all these brilliant people, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who is in the cast of The English Game?

Edward Holcroft

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the first names on the bill for the new series.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt will also perform.

What is The English Game about?

The series will map the origins of football and explore “how those involved in its creation are divided in the classroom to make the game the most popular sport in the world,” according to a release from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Game?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as it appears.