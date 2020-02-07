The release date for Mandalorian UK | cast, plot, trailer, theories

Despite whispers of Star Wars fatigue after the release of the most recent spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, there is no sign that the Disney train is slowing down.

The Mandalorian, a new Disney + series that takes place far away in the distance from George Lucas, will be released later in 2019 – and there is a lot of driving.

The new show from Jon Favreau (the man behind the recent Disney remakes of The Lion King and The Jungle Book) will be one of the first features to be launched on the upcoming Disney streaming service, Disney +.

Favreau, who serves as a writer and executive producer, has engaged a number of major weapons to direct the mini-series, including Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) and Bryce Dallas Howard (daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story Director) Ron Howard) in her directing debut.

It’s probably an important conversation in an entire Star Wars year, with the release of Episode IX also in December 2019.

To invent everything you need to know about the new series below.

When was Star Wars: The Mandalorian released on Disney +?

#TheMandalorian, the first live action Star Wars series, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming on November 12. @TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/JZsg6cikXA

– Star Wars (@starwars) August 23, 2019

Disney confirmed that the series will be launched on the same day as its new streaming service, Disney +, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. However, British fans will have to wait much longer to watch the series, with Disney + released in the UK on March 31, 2019.

Two episodes fall in the first week, and episode two follows on Friday, November 15.

The remaining episodes are started as follows:

Episode 3 – 22 November

Episode 4 – 29 November

Episode 5 – 6 December

Episode 6 – December 13

Episode 7 – 18 December

Episode 8 – 27 December

The series packed the film in February 2019. According to Superhero News, several production teams published on the wrap, but then deleted the messages.

Will there be a second season of The Mandalorian?

Once the first season had finished streaming in the United States, all eyes were on Disney to confirm whether The Mandalorian would return.

Fortunately the answer is yes and due to the later release date on these coasts (March 31, 2020) British fans have less time to wait until season two debuts in the fall of 2020.

The release date was confirmed by writer and executive producer Jon Favreau on Twitter.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian next fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian?

There is indeed!

Images from the new series were shown during the Star Wars Celebration panel, and a few months later a trailer was released that was much comparable to those at Disney’s D23 event.

The trailer doesn’t tell much, but it does show Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter in action and introduces some other key figures.

Disney has also released a second trailer, which is intriguing with the super battle droids from the prequel films.

Will The Mandalorian be available to view in the UK?

Disney + will be released in the UK in the first half of 2020 – a few months after the US. This means that Star Wars fans in the UK may not be able to watch it when the show is first released, which is unlikely to go so well …

Disney already has an active subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £ 4.99 subscription gives access to a catalog of 450+ Disney movies (including all original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, etc.). However, Disney + is a much more extensive entertainment offering – when it comes to the UK …

What is The Mandalorian about?

According to an Instagram message from Favreau, the series takes place between the end of the original trilogy and the beginning of The Force Awakens and follows a “lone gunman in the suburbs of the Melkweg”.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe,” the message reads. “The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic. “

The series is set around five years after the Return of the Jedi events, but before the start of The Force Awakens.

“The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lonely shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way,” said star Pedro Pascal, who plays the main character and compares the character to classic Western anti-heroes.

“He has a lot of Clint Eastwood in him,” Pascal added during the Star Wars Celebration panel about the new series.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)

What is a “Mandalor”?

Mandalorians are a warrior race that is native to the planet Mandalore. Bounty Hunters Jango and Boba Fett are the best known Mandalorians who have appeared in earlier Star Wars films. They were not born at Mandalore, but they did Mandalorian armor, which explains why the first still from the show (below) has such a Fettian atmosphere.

The Mandalorians are prominent in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. According to Wookiepedia, they regularly come into conflict with the Jedi order and have aligned themselves with Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective (in short in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Will Boba Fett be in The Mandalorian?

Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) in Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi

Unfortunately, the most famous Mandalorian (and whose cool armor is essentially the whole reason why this series exists in the first place) will not appear, with Jon Favreau confirming that Boba Fett is not in the new series.

“Boba Fett is not (in the series), they are all new original characters,” Favreau told Good Morning America.

“There is a 30-year redress period that has not been explored at all, except in the expanded universe.”

Of course it would also be difficult for Fett to stand up because we saw him last perish in the Sarlacc pit of Tattooine in Return of the Jedi – but if hints can be believed in the official follow-up novel Star Wars: Aftermath, it is that Boba may have come through. In that case, The Mandalorian series two might be the perfect moment for his big return …

Who is in the cast of The Mandalorian?

Narcos and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal plays the as yet unnamed lead role in the series, while ex-MMA hunter and Deadpool star Gina Carano Rebel Shock Trooper-turn-Mercenary Cara Dune, struggling to re-integrate itself into the society after the war against the empire.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano) at The Mandalorian (Disney)

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) plays Moff Gideon, an imperial governer with his own army of Stormtroopers, while Carl Weathers plays Bounty Hunter Guildsmater Greef Carga.

“He is looking for someone who wants to go after a product that he wants to bring to a customer that is worth a lot and that is very valuable, and guess who he finds?” He finds a bounty hunter called “Mandalorian,” Weathers said during the Star Wars Celebration panel.

Greef (Carl Weathers) in the Mandalorian Star Wars TV series (Disney)

Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi also play a role in the series.

It has also been revealed that Taika Waititi (who will also direct an episode below) is set to play a robot bounty hunter in the series, specifically a character called IG-11 (not IG-88, an identical droid from the original trilogy).

We trust in these bounty hunters. #TheMandalorian # D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bPsC5jQTnR

– Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

Agents from SHIELD and Mulan star Ming-Na Wen had finished her role for several months, but now it is revealed that she is playing Fennec Shand, a murderer who may be one of the Mandalorian goals in the series.

Ming Na-Wen plays Fennec Shand in “THE MANDALORIAN”. The character is described as a hit man and elite mercenary who killed for the main crime syndicates. (Source: https://t.co/UcwP9AneJd) pic.twitter.com/rRzMe5pOs0

– Discussing Film (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2019

“We’ve really got our inspiration from the name. The idea of ​​a Fennec fox occurred to me, “Wen told Vanity Fair. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy – so graceful and agile. I just love that whole picture with the name.

“She is definitely someone who is loyal to herself,” Wen added.

Who will lead the Mandalorian?

Favreau has put together a diverse crew to send episodes in the series. View the full list below.

Deborah Chow: Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, Flowers in the attic

Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, Flowers in the attic Rick Famuyiwa: Dope, confirmation

Dope, confirmation Bryce Dallas Howard: Management debut. Has played previously in Black Mirror season 3 episode Nosedive and the Jurassic World series

Management debut. Has played previously in Black Mirror season 3 episode Nosedive and the Jurassic World series Taika Waititi: Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What we Do In the Shadows

Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What we Do In the Shadows Dave Filoni: Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels

What else do we know about The Mandalorian?

Our biggest source of information so far has been Favreau’s Instagram account, where he has occasionally shared photos of the set.

The most interesting of these is one of a droid similar to IG-88, one of Darth Vader’s bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back, suggesting that he was about to return to the Star Wars universe – but we now know that this is in fact the IG-11 of Taika Waititi, who is often mistaken for the more famous hunter double in the show.

He also released a photo of a weapon that fans recognized as one that Boba Fett had used in the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978.

And there is also this plague of droid R5-D4, the bone that appeared (albeit very briefly) in A New Hope.

In the meantime, Taika Waititi has suggested that the show feels like the classic Star Wars films.

“Star Wars is very different from Marvel style,” he said during a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films must really be observed. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really respect it, I think it’s a nicer way to say, “I can’t make too many jokes.” like that.”