The relaunch of XFL: NPR

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The NFL season ended with the Super Bowl last Sunday. However, today there is a new option for football fans struggling to withdraw – the start of another league, the XFL. This is actually a reincarnation of the XFL, which was first launched in 2001 on mixed ratings. It was known for innovations like nicknames on jerseys, but also for some non-great football styles, which is one reason it only took one season.

Oliver Luck, the former president of NFL Europe, a former pro-quarterback, is the commissioner of the new league. He visited our studios today and described how he felt when XFL founder Vince McMahon asked him to participate.

OLIVER LUCK: I was a little skeptical because of what you said – the litany of mistakes that were made in 2001. But I was sure that we would build this right, focusing 100% on football. And all the other things the XFL was known for – some of the gimmicks if you like – are all put in the trash can.

MARTIN: Well, I only understand from the reporting that the XFL lost $ 70 million this season. What gives you confidence that this is the right time to restart it? And why now? And why do you think it will obviously be sustainable?

Happiness: Right. I think there are three things. One is our founder, Vince. He has the resources and gave us a long time to plan based on these resources. The second is that all of our games will run on either Fox, ESPN or ABC. No other league has started with the visibility that these two media companies will give us.

And the third is that the game has really been improved, and as a result, the players we have at our disposal – some of the top 500 players in the country who are not under contract to another professional football league – are good. With that said, we know it’s a challenge and we’re going to be torn apart. But we think we have a pretty good chance of starting a league that people want to see.

MARTIN: Since the last use of the XFL, much more attention has been paid to the safety of the players. The XFL has both a shorter halftime and a shorter music box so that players can rest between games. The XFL also allows younger players to compete professionally than the NFL. You once said that the XFL could technically select players directly from high school.

Well, I think a lot of people will recognize your name. I mean, your son Andrew Luck surprised many people a few months ago when he retired at the age of 29, leading his injury story. Why shouldn’t sensible people fear that you might entrust other people’s children with something that you would not wish for yourself?

LUCKY: We make the game safer. Our prelude – when people listen to ABC or Fox this weekend, they see a prelude that looks different. We think it’s a – in fact we know it’s a lot safer, and the doctors told us that because we are eliminating this lead, right? The sprint that – you know, at that speed you have a pretty significant collision.

So when we looked at all the rules – we implemented all of our differences, our innovations compared to the National Football League – we think it makes more sense because we’re safer, honestly. So – but the game is still a physical game and always will be.

MARTIN: How would you convince a student’s parents that this is a safe option for him?

LUCKY: Well …

MARTIN: For him, because I assume that everything is still male.

LUCKY: yes. So yes, it’s a bit nuanced, and if I could, I’ll explain it. The National Football League therefore has a eligibility requirement. You must be three years from high school. So we are not subject to this agreement. In theory, we could register a high school graduate aged 18 or a freshman. We didn’t do that.

We want the best 500 players we can get, and the best 500 players usually have a very similar background. You played college football for three or four years. They are mature. You are professional. It is very difficult for us to imagine a case in which a high school graduate – say, he is 18 years old – really goes against …

MARTIN: Why not take it off the table …

LUCKY: Well …

MARTIN: … for security reasons?

LUCK: Well, there can be a situation where an 18-year-old freshman says we want to – I have to play soccer. I have to make some money to support my family. I have an illness in my family and I don’t really care about the academics. If this option is ever available, we should take a look at it. But at this point, everyone we have is someone who has played college football for at least three years.

MARTIN: You also said or it was reported about the league that protests are not allowed. It is exactly

LUCK: Well, we asked our players and we ask our players to stand up for the national anthem. So …

MARTIN: OK. My only question, however, is why – why don’t you stand out from the NFL – if you allow people to express themselves? Because I don’t think you find that fan-friendly. But some fans like it when players express themselves politically. So why …

LUCKY: The players have numerous opportunities to express themselves on all existing platforms. You know, stand for the national anthem that we consider part of your responsibility as a player in our league. But we think it is important to have this requirement for our players.

MARTIN: Why?

LUCKY: We think it’s important. We think it’s part of what we should do as a league.

MARTIN: Any thoughts on Colin Kaepernick?

LUCKY: Great soccer player. I – you know, I’m not going to talk about a particular player outside of the group of people we have because we think we are back with the top 500 players who are not in the National Football League or other high-profile leagues ,

MARTIN: But he’s not either. I think the question is why you shouldn’t stand out from the NFL by giving someone an opportunity who has a great player track record that has a lot of followers. Has that ever been part of your thinking?

LUCKY: We thought about it. We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we are tax responsible and tax prudent. And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so you know, we couldn’t go that route.

MARTIN: Are you saying that you turned to him or his representatives and that he wasn’t willing to speak to you for salary reasons? Is that what you say

LUCKY: I say we spoke to his representative and the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our reach.

MARTIN: But you would consider if he was reasonable in his requirements.

LUCKY: I don’t know. That was over a year ago, so I don’t know what form Colin is in. And of course we didn’t follow that, because of course we want to play the best players who are interested in our league. This is pretty much a requirement for our job.

MARTIN: What do you think fans will be most happy about?

LUCK: You know, we did a lot of surveys with fans, a lot of focus groups, a lot of market research. And what they said to us – well, when asked what they would change, they basically said, listen – we love the game, but we have to make it a little bit faster. We have to speed up a bit. Sometimes it’s too late – too much idle time, too much downtime.

The game we designed has a 25-second clock compared to the 40-second clock that the NFL has. We believe that it is a fast and fast game. But I think fans will come and say, wow, all of that is done in less than three hours, and I watched a good football game.

And – that’s very important – and you know, it only costs $ 20 to buy a ticket in the bottom bowl of a stadium. It’s a big deal. It is expensive, of course, to attend NFL games or big college games, so we think we have great value for our fans too.

MARTIN: This is Oliver Luck. He is the new commissioner for the reborn XFL starting today.

Commissioner, thank you for speaking to us.

LUCK: Thank you, Michel.

MARTIN: As you can imagine, we asked Colin Kaepernick’s representatives for an answer, but we haven’t received an answer yet

