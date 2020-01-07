The rejection of the Couche-Tard offer by the Caltex board seems a smart move

Loading...

It is noteworthy that, according to information from a second party, the price of Caltex stock was above the indicative offer price of Couche-Tard of $ 34.50 for the first time in a month.

The Caltex board of directors had already rated $ 34.50 as insufficient to recommend it to shareholders.

Last month’s rejection of Couche-Tard’s offer was viewed as controversial. But less today. Now it seems like a smart move.

Although news of a potential new bidder hit the headlines in Australia on Tuesday, it is believed that EG has been working on a deal since December. It is believed that Caltex was aware of EG but that no offer was made to the Australian company.

EG is no stranger to the Australian market. A year ago, the company acquired a portfolio of 540 gas stations from Woolworths for $ 1.7 billion. It is described as an aggressive player in this market with a portfolio of assets across Europe and North America under the Esso and Euro Garages brands.

The consolidation of petrol stations and consumer goods has a long tradition.

It also has shape as a rival to Couche-Tard. Indeed, Couche-Tard was the underbidder at the Woolworths service stations.

However, ownership of EG at these 540 Australian gas stations can lead to a competition and consumer problem in Australia that could require a sale.

The acquisition of Caltex would create a network of approximately 2,000 locations across Australia.

It is also not clear whether EG, a private company, is currently ready to make an acquisition – provided the company is preparing to go public this year.

EG’s other handicap is that he later entered the Caltex-Arena as a Couche-Tard and has already had access to the company’s books, if only to a limited extent.

It is believed that Couche-Tard’s advisors conducted a careful review over Christmas and New Year.

But for the many fund managers who have been waiting to get a decent return on their investment in Caltex, the prospect of a second interested party would be a welcome turn.

Investors disagreed whether Caltex’s board should have recommended Couche-Tard’s indicative offer of $ 34.50.

Of those who were willing to stand up for better business, some had suggested that $ 36 would get their support. Others were looking for a number closer to $ 38.

There is currently no guarantee that EG will make an offer, but its presence in the background must certainly encourage Couche-Tard to work a little harder.

Retiring CEO of Caltex, Julian Segal.Credit: Dominic Lorrimer

So far, Couche-Tard has effectively bid against itself.

The Canadian convenience store giant had already made the difference in October with a price of $ 32 per share, a price that was flatly rejected as cheap. This offer was made just a few months after Caltex announced that its longtime CEO Julian Segal would continue to work.

In November, knowing that a predator was orbiting, Caltex announced the outsourcing of its 250 plots of land with its gas stations. The market was also kept informed of Caltex’s improved refining margins.

It was a classic game where the stock price should better reflect the value of the company’s assets.

There is no doubt that the acquisition, combined with Caltex’s own plans to improve the company’s structure and return on investment, supported the company’s share price from its lows of around $ 23.40 in the middle of last year.

Elizabeth Knight comments on companies, markets and the economy.

