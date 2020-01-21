Dustin Pedroia has suffered a setback in his knee rehab. Photo credit: MLB / YouTube

Dustin Pedroia is reported to have been injured again. When you think of the Red Sox and their recent success in the past decade, you have to think of their pithy second baseman.

Now his career could be in serious danger long before he wanted to end.

Dustin Pedroia setback

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe has tweeted that the Red Sox veteran suffered a “significant setback” when he restored his knee this off-season.

Breaking news: #RedSox 2B Dustin Pedroia, according to sources, suffered a significant setback with his left knee.

Its availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia discusses his options with his family, agents, and the Sox.

– Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 21, 2020

Pedroia’s protracted comeback attempt hit another roadblock. The former rookie of 2007 and MVP award winner 2008 hasn’t seen much since his first serious injury in 2017.

The piece in which Pedroia was injured looked innocent, but the results were devastating.

Pedroia has only played nine games in the last two seasons. With the news that something happened that caused a setback in his rehab, it doesn’t look good for a return after 2020.

What exactly happened to trigger this recent setback is not yet fully known. However, we know that 36-year-old Pedroia is likely to miss all spring training, if not longer, according to the New York Post.

Pedroia underwent a common preservation process in August and will speak to his family, representatives, and team to discuss his future options, the report said.

Bad for Red Sox

As if this team needed more bad news after Alex Cora’s dismissal due to allegations of fraud, Sox fans are still concerned that they might lose star outfielder Mookie Betts.

Rumor has it that Betts is in the trading block when he enters the last year of his contract in Boston. Betts will demand a hefty payday in 2021, and with the Red Sox team’s growing salary, his days in Boston can unfortunately be counted.