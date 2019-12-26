The recreation area asks people to stay away from the rock art site

Loading...

PAGE, Arizona. – Visitors to a national recreation area that runs along the border between Arizona and Utah are asked to stay away from a rock art site featuring sheep carved thousands of years ago.

The petroglyph panel of descending sheep is located along the Colorado River between the Glen Canyon Dam and the Lees Ferry. It is located within the Glen Canyon national recreation area.

The recreation area is instituting a voluntary closure in January and February so that it can educate people about rock art believed to be between 3,000 and 6,000 years old. Authorities said they also want to protect him from vandalism and respect the beliefs of Native Americans linked to the site.

A voluntary closure means that people are asked to stay away from the site, but they will not be fined or given a fine if they approach rock art.

The bathrooms on site will remain open.