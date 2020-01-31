The recording of phone calls will soon be switched to pixel phones

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Google’s Pixel smartphones never have the best hardware on an Android phone, but Google compensates for this with software. Earlier pixels have debuted features like call screen and Google Assistant. Now the function to record calls that have long been rumored could be about to be released. At XDA, they managed to persuade the Google Dialer app to activate the unpublished call recording feature and give us an insight into how it works.

XDA used a beta version of the Google Phone app, and the function appears to be almost complete. To start recording, just tap the new “Record” button on the call screen. It captures audio from both sides of the conversation and saves it for later review.

This all differs significantly from the myriad of “call recording” apps that you can find in the Play Store. These almost always record via the phone’s microphone, which leads to poor results. The apps were affected even more by the data protection changes introduced in Android 9. Therefore, it is up to the phone manufacturer to add call recording as a function, and most do not.

There are legal restrictions on call recording, which vary from state to state and country to country. In order to cover all (or at least most) databases, the Google function announces to both parties that the recording has started. Google will also use its voice transcription features to convert the recordings into text that can be searched. For privacy reasons, this will likely be done on the device, e.g. B. with the Live Transcription function from Google.

We don’t know when this feature will be introduced. Google may be saving it for the Google I / O conference in a few weeks. However, we can assume that it only applies to pixel phones at least for a while. Other Pixel exclusive products like Call Screen were eventually expanded to a handful of non-Google devices from Motorola and Nokia. The call record will likely be the same. Xiaomi could also play a role here – the call recording code was displayed in the phone app after the Chinese company announced it would have Google’s phone app pre-installed instead of its own custom app.

