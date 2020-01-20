Call it a nasty footnote with a record flood this month – more than 68 million gallons of sewage flowed into the Thames River from London’s purification plants when heavy rain drainage was too much for the system to process.

That one wet weekend produced nearly 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of sludge – mainly rainwater-diluted poop – and nearly 12 times the floods that London saw throughout 2019.

“It’s the dirty secret of many Great Lakes cities,” said Mark Mattson, head of Waterkeeper, a Canadian charity advocating clean water.

“I was an environmental lawyer for 21 years and ran Waterkeeper (and 21 years ago they had a plan to have it repaired in 25 years). I know citizens are shocked that it happens. “

In a sense, it’s no surprise. London, like many large cities with aging infrastructure, has long been struggling with overflows from pumping stations and waste water treatment plants due to combined storm and sanitary sewers in some parts of the city.

When there is a big storm, a sudden thaw or an attack of rain – such as on January 11, when 56.6 mm fell, overshadowing a record of rainfall on one day in January that had existed since 1893 – the water flowed quickly the sanitary system can penetrate into storm drains and seep through the ground and overwhelm facilities intended to collect the sludge.

This causes a stream of untreated or only partially treated sewage in the river.

“I am still worried, as a Londoner and as an elected official, that we are seeing this rough bypass drained into our waterways. We are so proud of the Thames, it is a heritage river and we are still polluting it with raw wastewater,” Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said.

“We have to do better.”

Mattson says that citizens must demand more from their elected officials.

“A big city like London that discharges raw wastewater into the Thames. . . that’s awful. We live in the freshwater capital of the world. We are blessed to have it. The idea that we pollute it to the extent that we do so is really unacceptable, “he said.

London is working on the problem by tearing up its old combined sewers and replacing them with separate rainwater and waste systems – such as the huge excavation in York Street that started downtown last summer – but there are still about 17 kilometers of combined sewers left.

When the municipality approved the water and wastewater budgets last year, Coun. Stephen Turner raised a motion to keep wastewater rates at the current 3 percent, instead of reducing them to 2.5 percent, to speed up sewer discharges. It was narrowly defeated.

“If we see changes in precipitation patterns, it will put more pressure and we can see more frequent and more voluminous discharges into the river,” Turner said, noting that it is less of a risk in the winter because there is less chance of algal blooms to grow in cold temperatures.

He also urged Londoners to take advantage of allocating money to tackle the causes around their own homes, such as the crying of tiles or sump pumps connected to the sewer.

The city has made some “good progress” in separating sewers, and Londoners should keep that in mind when construction headaches strike, he said.

“If people complain about the construction in the city center, we try to avoid this. The 100-year infrastructure that we are replacing is aimed at ensuring that this happens less and less, “Turner said.

Geordie Gauld, City Hall Division Manager for Sewage Treatment, said sewer separation costs time and money. “It’s just like eating the elephant, I think – one bite at a time.”

“You dig up all the streets pretty well. When you get into some of these subdivisions, where the crying tiles are connected to plumbing, you look up entire subdivisions,” he added.

The London city expansion and many parking spaces do not help the problem either. Agricultural land or forests would help drain and lower the water, an environmental advocate said.

“We have the need and opportunity to deal with (heavy rain) before it even enters our sewer system,” said Skylar Franke, leader of the London Environment Network. She pointed to green infrastructure strategies, such as rain gardens, that can retain more water and help prevent it from bursting on roads and in storm drains.

She believes that London is “on an equal footing” with other cities of its size, but could look at other communities at the forefront of green infrastructure.

“They built cities without understanding these extreme weather conditions,” said Franke.

THROUGH THE NUMBERS

Sewage that flooded city facilities during record rainfall earlier this month

UN PURIFIED WASTE WATER

Pond mills: 289,000 liters in about half an hour

Medway pumping station: 13.87 million liters for 41.5 hours

Berkshire pumping station: 1.46 million liters for 18 hours

Pottersburg water treatment plant: 52.72 million liters during 40 hours

Greenway wastewater treatment plant: 246,000 liters for 85 hours

PARTLY HANDLED DRAINAGE

Adelaide water treatment plant: 24.82 million liters for 37 hours

Dingman pumping station pond: 38.78 million liters during 24 hours

Greenway wastewater treatment plant: 96.51 million liters for 85 hours