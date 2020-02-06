The record profit of Raptors proves that nothing overwhelms them

TORONTO – Ah yes, basketball. It’s fun right?

The NBA is perhaps the biggest reality show in sports, no matter what happens on the floor, and this is one of the weeks that reminds you why.

Normally the prospect of the NBA trading period is on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET is enough distraction, but this week we were treated to “where there is smoke, there must be fire” from Raptor’s President Masai Ujiri connected to an opening to run the New York Knicks that popped up on Tuesday.

Just another week in February.

The opportunity for the team that Ujiri built to set his franchise record with his 12th consecutive victory, overlooked, broke the previous record during the Toronto Raptors “franchise-best 59-win season in 2017-18.

It’s a shame because those who pay attention have been rewarded with one of the most pleasant sports stories you can imagine – a defending champion who plays the role of a brave, overlooked underdog. Having lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green by the free agency and then becoming fourth in the NBA in man-games lost due to injury, it is a small basketball wonder that they have the third best record of the NBA – before Leonard’s Clippers, it is worth mentioning.

The Raptors tried to work another miracle against the visiting Indiana Pacers, trying to keep their streak alive after finding their visitors a 19-point lead in the third quarter.

That was nothing, it turns out. What about coming back from down 10 with 2:27 to play?

Of course why not. The Raptors always work the game better than any team in the NBA.

“We play 48 minutes,” said Raptor’s guard Kyle Lowry. “That’s how we play. We give ourselves a chance.”

With the help of a hustle, fall defense and still somehow remaining calm and deliberate during the attack, Toronto broke away – helping force three Pacers turnovers in the last 94 seconds – and was rewarded when Serge Ibaka 30 the right wing with 30.4 urged to play to give the Raptors their first lead of the second half. They then got another stop to send the crowd home at Scotiabank Arena after witnessing a piece of franchise history.

“Had them all,” Raptor’s head coach Nick Nurse joked.

It was spectacularly fun. The Raptors looked ready to blow out the Pacers early and then tried to give the game away in the second quarter. They grabbed it back with a 24-8 spurt in the third quarter, reducing the lead from Indiana to four, 86-82, to set the table for the back and forth last frame and the hectic finish when the Raptors finished their NBA completed leading 13th double digit comeback victory.

The victory showed the Raptors at their best because they again proved that there is no situation that seems to overwhelm them.

“We said this before during this win streak: we haven’t played great all the time, but we keep finding a way and that is quite a feature,” Nurse said. “Tonight we were not very good and they were very good, I give them the honor. They were great, they were cutting and flying and moving and moving and monitoring and all the things you can be and they tried to beat us and we would not go away completely and luckily we hung in there and pulled one out. “

But to be honest, their early shows against the Pacers emphasized a nagging concern about the performance of the Raptors this season: record aside, can they beat good teams?

It is relevant as the Raptors have ambitions to defend their NBA title for 2019.

The Raptors are 29-2 against teams under .500, second only to the 32-1 mark of Milwaukee Bucks and reflects a smart, experienced team on its way to a record of 37-14 – one better than this time a year ago .

But the Raptors don’t exactly dominate. Yes, the Raptors missed Marc Gasol (hamstring) and hot-shooting Norm Powell (finger) from the top seven of their rotation, but they had to deal with such problems throughout the year. It seemed to the Pacers that they needed all hands on deck.

After coming within three points at 5:05 to play on a Pascal Siakam backcut and dunk, Indiana seemed to put the game to bed with a 10-2 run fueled by a few triples, as it was 19-night – ended 39 from deep compared to the 12-of-32 mark of the Raptors.

Although it is hard to imagine that one game is the reason why the Raptors brass used the last hours before the deadline to try what proved to be a very good selection during the first 51 games of the season, you can understand the temptation that Toronto has been awarded 8-12 against teams with winning records and 4-6 against the other five teams in the top six of the Eastern Conference.

But there is the nagging question of how exactly the Raptors would be able to make a move that would have a big chance of making them better. They do not have extensive contracts that they can bundle with tractor choices to capture even the kind of rotation depth that can make a difference – such as the move made by the Miami Heat to win triple NBA champion Andre Iguodala and his $ 17 million from Memphis. Larger ticket items are even more problematic, especially given the fact that a number must also be deducted for adding talent.

Apart from cloning Lowry, who was brilliant in finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, the options to improve a very good team are limited.

It is the main reason why most people expect the trading deadline to expire quietly.

By Thursday afternoon every possible uncertainty will be behind them, and that will also yield dividends.

“I think it gives you an idea of ​​where you’re going,” Nurse said. “Where are your vision and thoughts and all those kinds of things … I mean, at the moment I’m doing my best to coach these guys to a maximum place. And that includes a long-term vision.

“If that changes at all at three o’clock (Thursday), you start planning that and making those adjustments. And if that’s not the case, I think you’re really starting to zero a bit in the next 30, 28, 29 which games are left, and how you’re going to plan that with the guys you have. “

After a slow start, the Raptors led early in the second with a whopping 12 before the Pacers went on a 12-0 run to restore order. The Pacers were just starting to roll. A triple Justin Holiday at 5:15 a.m. in the second quarter triggered Nurse’s second timeout of the period when he tried to stop a run that was 24-5 at the time, giving the Pacers a head start of got seven points. They led 63-48 in half and pushed the lead to 19 in the early moments of the third quarter.

The defense of the Raptors finally showed up and so did the attack. It made for a nice evening in a nice season, whatever is on the floor.

“We do what we have to do to win the basketball game, whatever it takes,” Lowry said. “That is what we have always been trying to do and continue to build and try to get better as a team. Every game is a learning lesson and you keep getting better all season long and just enjoy this journey. “