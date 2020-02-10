The reconstruction of Afghanistan has high human costs, says the US agency

KABUL – The reconstruction of Afghanistan has cost hundreds of lives, according to a new report released Tuesday by an American watchdog guarding the billions of dollars that Washington spends in the war-ridden country.

The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, John F. Sopko, says his report is the first to look at the human costs for the reconstruction of Afghanistan after the US-led invasion in 2001 that brought down the Taliban. The victims it made were the result of Taliban and other militant attacks on reconstruction projects since 2002. Such projects are often seen as easy targets. The SIGAR report did not include any accidental or other deaths related to reconstruction projects.

The findings come in the midst of renewed US-led peace talks with the Taliban to pave the way for the withdrawal of US troops.

The US Congress established the SIGAR office to fret waste and corruption in the billions of dollars that America spends in Afghanistan. The watchdog’s reports were previously focused almost exclusively on the financial costs of the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

“” For years, SIGAR has made significant efforts to track the financial costs of reconstruction and stabilization activities in Afghanistan, “Sopko said in the report’s preamble. “Until now, little effort has been made to monitor human costs – the number of people killed, injured or kidnapped – to complete these activities.”

The report found that 2,214 people, mostly Afghans, were killed in largely US-led projects to rebuild the country. Among those killed were 284 Americans, both civilians and soldiers. A further 2,291 people were injured in projects, from road construction to the construction of schools and health centers in Afghanistan.

The 18-year war in Afghanistan has been fatal for civilians. The United Nations calculates that between 2009, when it started documenting civilian casualties, and October 2019, a total of 34,677 Afghan civilians were killed in rebellious attacks and trapped in the crossfire in battles between militants and Afghan security forces and their US-led coalition allies.

The report pointed out that, to date, policymakers had “an incomplete picture of the real costs” of US efforts in Afghanistan. It said this was the first US government test to focus on the human toll of reconstruction programs.

The most dangerous job was road construction, according to SIGAR, in the midst of a series of projects that include combating drugs, governance and mine clearance. Road construction accounted for “30% of all victims,” ​​the agency said.

The report did not identify who carried out the attacks. In addition to the Taliban, there are other militants active in Afghanistan, including the Islamic State group.

SIGAR also said that 1,182 people were abducted or disappeared while they were working for reconstruction. The report did not state how many of the abductees had been found.

Of the Americans who were killed in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, 216 were US servants. According to the report, most victims reached the peak of the reconstruction from 2008 to 2011.

The United States has spent nearly $ 1 trillion in Afghanistan, most of which has been spent on security and warfare costs. Since 2002, about $ 136.97 billion has been spent on Afghan aid and reconstruction.

But according to an earlier report from SIGAR last month, the poverty rate in Afghanistan is rising. In 2012, 37% of Afghans were below the poverty rate and survived less than $ 1 a day. Today, that figure has risen to 55% of Afghans.

The Taliban and the US peace talks under way in Qatar, where the Taliban hold political office, have stalled about agreeing how to end or significantly reduce hostilities.

The Taliban nowadays control or control about half of Afghanistan, and carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American troops, as well as government officials and those considered to be affiliated with the government. Dozens of civilians are killed in the crossfire.

A reduction in violence would allow the US and the Taliban to sign a definitive agreement, paving the way for ending America’s longest war and starting broader Afghan negotiations on the country’s post-war future.

