The reclassification of the Casper property as part of the 2015 land swap deal continues

(City of Casper)

CASPER, Wyo. – The East Elkhorn Ranch received a 2.8 acre part of the country from the city of Casper as part of a land swap in 2015.

The ranch, owned by late businessman Mick McMurry, owned property on Casper Mountain. As part of the land exchange business, Bergland was relocated to the city, which is now used for the road network.

The East Elkhorn Ranch was given property north of the Wilkins Way. This country is currently originally designated as PH (Park Historic).

At its meeting on Tuesday, January 21, the city council approved a request for rededication of the property in C-4 (Highway Business) at second reading. You must do this at another reading for the changes to become official.

The planning and development commission initially rejected this application, but the city council revoked this decision on January 7.

Some employees from nearby companies expressed concern about the rededication, as the C-4 designation would allow companies such as liquor stores or truck stops to develop on the property.

You are concerned that there are surgical centers or drug abuse treatment centers nearby. Patients struggling with drug abuse could be tempted by a nearby liquor store.

Gas stations could affect the air quality of the nearby operations centers.

Tim Smith, the manager of East Elkhorn Ranch, informed the city council on January 7 that the Park Historic zoning at the time of the land swap was an undervaluation of the property as this restricted the use of the property.

According to a message from Liz Becher, director of community development, in the city council’s work package on October 15, the East Elkhorn Ranch is planning to sell the property.