The rebel of the country “ticked” at Grammy

The first album with original music by Tanya Tucker in almost two decades: “Although I am Livin”, it is a call to honor old artists before they die.

On the captivating title track, Tucker, 61, sings: “Now bring my flowers while I live, I don’t need your love while I’m gone.”

The fans and critics of Tucker listened.

The singing storyteller is in the grip of a comeback in a recording career that started when she was 12 and released “Delta Dawn” with a growling cruelty that denied her tender age.

After 14 nominations spread over nearly 50 years, the former ‘wild child’ of country music has finally won a first time Grammy winner twice for her critically acclaimed album and single ‘Bring My Flowers Now (While I’m Livin’) by quadruple Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

Although Tucker is humiliated because he is included in all genres in the nominees of the Grammy’s Song of the Year, she admits that they are ‘checked’ over the country categories that have been relegated to the pre-broadcast ceremony.

“We deserve to be on national television, just like everyone else,” she tells The Post, excitedly. “Not because of me – it’s just not good, and we have to change that. I love singing all kinds of music, but country music will always be my first love. That will always be my real bitch with the Grammy. “

Tanya Tucker performs “Bring My Flowers Now (While I ‘Livin'”) on the 2020 Grammy. She won four prizes, including Song of the Year.AFP via Getty Images

But there is no time to think about it. Instead, the Texas-born road warrior does what she knows best – follow the tour again, with dates booked until Sept. 11.

“I got so used to it that I found it very easy, you know? I love what I do, so it was low pressure, ”she says at half past one in the morning from her tour bus on her way to Virginia for the first of four back-to-back performances in as many states. “But this winning stuff is very busy – it is made even worse by 100,000. Man, winning this is a lot of work. We don’t sit down and rest. That’s when the s – t will really hit the fan!”

Tucker, who heads for Times Square Town Hall on Friday, has just returned to the swing after a mini-vacay in “sunny California” to “recover” from winning Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

“I would have liked to have walked on the beach for a few more days, but it’s back to the bus, back to the road, that’s really what all that Grammy stuff starts, you know,” she says, in her unmistakably grating voice. “It’s where the essence of it really is. I’m going back to the one who brought me! (Laughs)

She recently bought a house in Brentwood, just outside of Nashville, “but I’ve hardly seen it, so it’s not a house yet – it’s just a house. My house is on its way.”

Tucker in 1975. She achieved 10 number 1 singles and 40 top 10 hits in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

After living a quiet life for a few years, she is back in the spotlight who is competing with the days when she won 40 Top 10 singles.

“I slowed down a bit, but I never really stopped; we were always doing something, “she says. “I had a couple of years in which I wasn’t really on tour – but it went from stagnation to again at 100 miles per hour. It’s good for me because you don’t have contact with people when you don’t do shows. You wonder , “Do they still really like me?” I found out they wanted to see me, even if I didn’t have a record. “

Yet she says she is shocked at how much her new music resonates with listeners, including veteran newsman Bob Schieffer, who recently choked while interviewing her on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“Everyone cries around me and I try to be happy,” she says with a warm smile. “But I have thought about it, and this is really the first record I have had with all these social media.” The digital age introduces its entire oeuvre to “people who would not normally buy records.”

Speaking of viral moments, Tucker, who led the Super Bowl resting show 26 years ago, has a pitch for that mega-musical showcase in a post-Shakira-J.Lo world.

“What I would like to see for next year’s Super Bowl are four different artists there, from four different genres – so you get a little bit of everything,” she says. “I think that’s a very cool way to deal with that. I also want to congratulate Kansas City after 50 years of trying. I can tell – because it has been almost 50 years for me to do this. “

And even after five decades, Tucker often plays back-to-back shows – something that younger touring artists such as Justin Bieber avoid on current tours. “I feel that I have become slower than before,” she says. “Maybe that’s why I have the name of the hardest working girl in the music business. But I like that. I hate being the lazy one.

Tucker is working on a new album (‘titled’ Messes ‘because I make a lot’) with duets with Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee and the late George Jones and Merle Haggard. Danny Clinch

When asked if she had survival tips for Bieber, as one of the few teenage idols in trouble successfully navigating the transition to adult star, Tucker gave a company: “No.”

“If I did, it would be for my own children (Presley, 30; Beau, 28; and Layla, 20), because they are all very talented,” she says. “I hear my father talk to me when I say something to them. I kind of like, “Oh my god, I’m so sorry, Dad. Now I know what you’ve been through. Forgive me! “But I have to let them live and make their own mistakes. Being on the road is one thing – being older is more difficult. “

Regarding her hell-raising party girl image, fueled by tabloid coverage of her heated 80s love affair with the late singer Glen Campbell, Tucker says she has outgrown it.

Her idea of ​​becoming ‘wild’ nowadays includes a ‘small tequila’ – and lots of family and animals.

“You know, I’m not a teenager (so now partying) means going out with my family. Recently my ex – the father of my two older children – was over, just like the man I see (she started dating singer Craig Dillingham 61, about six months ago), “she says. “Everyone got along, we drank my tequila (yes, she has her own limited edition brand) with fresh grapefruit juice. Someone played the piano, he sang, I sang. My godson’s girlfriend is a gymnast and she gave a show. It was so much fun. “

The first lady from the ‘outlaw’ country, who once recorded Waylon and Willie, has a different concept of adventure in 2020.

Tucker with her friend, Craig Dillingham. “It’s been six months. We are both 61, so he can relate. He’s a great stabilizer. He gets it – but we’ll see, you know. I don’t know how to get married. I wasn’t asked. But don’t say that! Don’t give him any ideas. We both said, “If this isn’t it, for heaven’s sake, you know that?” Maybe it’s just not in the stars for me. Yes, he just walked into the room – we’re talking about you. “AdMedia

“I still love cutting my horses and I do that as much as I can when I’m in Texas, but going wild for me is going on a safari and seeing part of this world,” she says. “I want to see different countries and learn about different cultures. I’ve been everywhere and haven’t seen anything because we come in, wake up, do a sound check and then you leave. I got a bucket list: Africa and Thailand to hang out with the elephants. “

The recent death of a beloved dog (“he died in my arms”) also led to a new mission: “The old man upstairs gives me a lot of resources and I want to use them to help people and animals.” It may sound like a cliché – but that is the goal now, “says Tucker, whose platinum blonde is tipped her bright pink in solidarity with a friend who is fighting cancer.

“Music is a healer,” she says, and her career revival feels like “just a start.”

“I feel that music has been my world, my Mount Everest. I’m watching that and haven’t even put on my hiking boots. I feel like I just started. I still have a lot of music to do. I have seen people how truly affected by this record. I’m still trying to figure out what it is – and try to make more of it. “

