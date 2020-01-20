ITV’s new drama White House Farm is about five murders that were committed one night in August 1985 in an Essex farmhouse, followed by media storms and police errors as a result of the horrific murders.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the real events and the real story behind the drama.

When were the murders on the White House farm committed?

Alexa Davies plays Julie Mugford and Freddie Fox plays Jeremy Bamber

The murders at the White House farm took place on August 7, 1985, when five members of the same family were shot in a farmhouse in the quiet village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy, Essex. Sheila Caffell (in the drama by Cressida Bonas), her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas and their adoptive parents, the wealthy farmers Nevill and June Bamber.

It was Sheila’s adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber (played by Freddie Fox) who first called the police to the farm. Bamber, who lived a few miles from the farm, announced that on the night of the murders, he had received a call from his frightened father that Nevill reportedly told him to get help with because Sheila (diagnosed with schizophrenia ) Had become “beserk”. and had a gun in her possession.

How did the police react to the murders on the White House farm?

Stephen Graham plays DCI Thomas “Taff” Jones and Mark Addy plays DS Stan Jones

The police, and chief investigator DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones (played by Stephen Graham), initially believed that Sheila had killed her sons and parents before she died of suicide. Many crime scene details suggested this conclusion: the farm The house was locked from the inside while Sheila was found dead, with her father’s semi-automatic rifle in her hands.

Because the police were so certain that Sheila had committed the murders, the investigation was botched: the crime scene was not investigated thoroughly and mistakes were made. Forensic evidence was not collected or destroyed (for example, bloodstained bed sheets were burned) and the rifle was not dusted for fingerprints until an officer moved it without gloves.

The tabloids also splashed history on their front pages, sensationalized the events, and focused on Sheila’s previous modeling career and her sanity.

Cressida Bonas plays Sheila Caffell

Colin Caffell, the former husband of Sheila Caffell, said at the White House Farm press conference that the first reports of the murders had influenced Sheila’s perspective for a long time.

“What I saw after all of this was that everyone accepted that Jeremy was to blame. (But) they kept saying to me: “But yes, Sheila was addicted to drugs, wasn’t she?”, “She hit the kids earlier, didn’t she?” And I said, “No, that’s not true.” he said.

“Because of her psychosis, she was very well medicated and that would have influenced everything. There was no way she could have done any of the things they accused her of. But that thought stuck in my mind. And there is an attitude that they read it in the newspapers, so it has to be true. Now it’s social media. ‘

When did the police suspect Jeremy Bamber?

However, questions and inconsistencies arose, which the dissident police officer DS Stan Jones (Mark Addy) followed. Several members of the expanded Bamber refused to accept the version of the police events, particularly Ann Eaton (Jeremy’s cousin, played by Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan). Questions were asked about how a drug-heavy Sheila had managed to overwhelm her three-meter-tall father. how she repeatedly reloads the rifle without splintering her nails; whether the silencer would have made the rifle too long for Sheila to shoot herself; or why the soles of their feet were clean when they should be covered in blood.

Questions were also asked about Jeremy, who was 24 years old at the time and was behaving strangely at the twins’ funeral. His behavior fluctuated between hysterical and smiled and joked. He also started selling his family’s possessions and booking holidays with friends.

Why did the police arrest Jeremy Bamber?

Jeremy Bamber is brought before Chelmsford Crown Court at the beginning of his trial. Bamber was indicted and found guilty of murdering his adoptive parents, sister Shelia and their six-year-old twin boys in the White House Farm family home on October 6, 1986

There was cumulative evidence against Bamber: a fingerprint of him on the rifle and a muffler in the house with red paint and blood on it. If the silencer had been on the rifle at the time of the killings, forensic tests would have shown that Sheila would have taken too long to kill herself.

The turning point, however, was when his former girlfriend, Julie Mugford (Alexa Davies), changed her police statement and reported how Jeremy had planned and carried out the killings, revealing that he had previously spoken of his desire to “get rid of them all”. , Bamber was arrested the next day.

Did Jeremy Bamber Murder His Family?

Freddie Fox plays Jeremy Bamber

Sheila was confirmed 14 months after the first crime and Jeremy Bamber was found guilty of five murders. The judge described him as “evil, almost unbelievable”.

He is currently serving life sentences without probation at HM Prison Wakefield. Bamber remains innocent to this day. He and his lawyers have repeatedly tried to investigate the case and contested the conviction several times.

Has the White House farm been demolished? Who does it belong to and live in?

The Essex house and the 1985 murder site were not demolished as expected. Instead, it is now home to a classic car rental company.

