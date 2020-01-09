The real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused apartment 1 at Kensington Palace has been revealed

Loading...

Here’s everything we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the headlines yesterday when they announced that they would step back as “senior” members of the royal family.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” read their statement. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. “

The shocking news unsurprisingly sent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the spotlight after six weeks away, with fans now reassessing much of the royal couple’s previous decisions.

Some of the most recent news has surrounded their decision last year to move controversially to the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, refusing the offer to move to apartment 1 in Kensington Palace.

Although the reasons at the time are not fully known, it recently emerged that it was all due to privacy, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanting a private space to raise their son, Archie. And while apartment 1 at Kensington Palace was offered to the couple, it has been reported that it would have taken too long to renovate, which means that the couple would not have had time to move in before the birth of their son.

We understood.