The real reason Odsonne Edouard started on the couch - Lennon offers update

ODSONNE EDOUARD was Celtic’s super submarine against Ross County on Saturday with the Frenchman who came in in the 63rd minute to double a quick fire.

Neil Lennon confirmed that this was not due to the design and Edouard was sitting on the couch due to a toe injury. The striker had started on Friday before the game, but trained on Friday night and claimed that he was ok to continue.

The Celtic manager was not confident that the striker could see the 90 minutes and decided to start with Leigh Griffiths.

After the game, Edouard stumbled into the field, still painful due to his toe injury.

Neil Lennon has calmed the fear that the player might miss the trip to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

🎙️ Neil Lennon: “@ Oedouard22 had an X-ray last night and his foot was in a boot. We were afraid he wouldn’t do the 90 minutes, but he looked fresh and had an incredible impact. He should be fine for Wednesday. “#CELROS #SPFL

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 25, 2020

Celtic went up five points clear of the SPFL on Saturday-afternoon thanks to their 3-0 win and laid down the gauntlet for their Glasgow rivals.

We need Eddy fit and ready for the rest of this season, he is so crucial to Celtic’s success.