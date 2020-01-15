This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

I have always been fascinated by the Xbox Kinect. When Microsoft introduced the platform, then known as Project Natal, the company promised that it would enable a whole new type of gaming, one where your entire body would act as a controller. Consumers clearly loved the idea – the first-generation Kinect sold more than 10 million units in 2011, which is an excellent bonding speed for a console peripheral. Microsoft noted that success and doubled it and stated that every next generation Xbox would come with a Kinect included.

Polygon has published a truly excellent deep dive into the design and development of Kinect, from concept to Xbox One. The story they tell is fascinating. Microsoft’s goal with Kinect was not to match Nintendo or make a gimmicky camera product. After seeing how the Wii could get people off the bank and boost sales to families who had never bought a console before, Microsoft hoped to launch an even more radical product. Completing the player’s camera would be (in theory) a radical leap forward for games, unlocking immersive experiences that controller-based play simply couldn’t duplicate.

Much of this is no surprise to anyone who remembers the marketing of Project Natal. What I did not realize until now is how many different teams at Microsoft were involved in building the product.

The Kinect is no longer just an Xbox project – it’s a Microsoft project. Nongaming departments of the company, such as Microsoft Research and Windows, are brought on board to help. The Bing team plays an important role in bringing Kinect’s speech recognition and natural language processing online.

The Polygon story makes it clear that Microsoft was genuinely, genuinely enthusiastic about the possibilities of the project. When it became clear that even the strong sales of Kinect 1.0 would not be high enough to stimulate much interest from developers, Microsoft decided to double up and put the peripherals at the center of the entire Xbox One. Here is Richard Irving, group product manager at Kinect:

“From the Microsoft perspective, it wasn’t just about video games. Right? It was about the future of computer use,” says Irving. “What, if Microsoft is really going to use its resources on something like Kinect, gaming is a great company, but Microsoft is so much bigger than gaming. If you look at what Microsoft cared about (with) Kinect, they really cared about the future of computer use. ”

I think this quote explains Microsoft’s confused first approach to the Xbox One. The revelation of the XB1 was, if you remember, virtually no games anymore. It focused on issues such as multimedia capabilities, a Halo TV program directed by Steven Spielberg, sports and screen sharing. To be blunt, it didn’t make much sense. Why was Microsoft trying to push a camera that nobody wanted – a camera that everyone knew was more expensive? Why did they focus on streaming options at the expense of, you know, the games that people actually wanted to play? Why did the company offer a much sought-after feature (library sharing), but connected it to an expensive digital authentication system and told people to buy an Xbox 360 if they didn’t like it? Why did these functions have to be radically changed in the physical distribution model for games?

Microsoft had no good answers to these questions. The entire vision of the company for the future of the Xbox One was out of sync with what gamers wanted. Sony benefited from the accident of players by emphasizing that the PS4 would not change anything compared to how the gaming market worked at the time. The Polygon article does not really delve into why gamers did not want to bundle Kinect with an Xbox One other than the price, but I would claim that the company was hurt by Snowden’s then revelations and the discovery of Microsoft-related patents to Kinect to count how many people were in a room to use the rental costs for films per person. Microsoft may have had brilliant ideas about transforming the future of gaming, but it was less fortunate to bring that future to the attention of the public.

The story about Polygon makes it clear that there were people at Microsoft who were deeply passionate about Kinect and its capabilities, including people who wanted to push the boundaries of how games could work. When I think back to the unveiling and initial events of the Xbox One, it’s amazing how little of that collective passion actually came about in the early public events. Kinect itself has been used for a number of pioneering computer vision projects. It just never found a home in gaming, partly because of the economic aspects of game development. Polygon goes deeper into this and I don’t want to steal their thunder.

I want to make clear that my theories about the influence of Kinect’s design goals on the entire positioning of the Xbox One are mine and only mine. The Polygon story does not specifically address that issue.

It is possible that Microsoft thought it had a chance to bring the entire gaming industry in a new direction. It decided that the best way to achieve this was to introduce all new functions at the same time rather than through incremental product evolution. I’m not a Kinect apologist – I think part of the reason Microsoft failed is because Kinect wasn’t what people were looking for – but I also think the company might have no idea how to talk about its concepts for the future. Emphasizing that the machine could do anything, people just wondered why they should want one at a time when the fear of surveillance increased. Sony offered an improvement in the status quo and the promise that things would not change.

However, in the end I am happy that Microsoft has developed Kinect, just as I am happy with the PS Move, Wii motion controllers and PS VR. We need game developers and hardware designers to take hardware risks. The only way to find out what will work is by trying things that might not work.

