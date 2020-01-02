The Real Junk Food Project appeals for help to use three TONS of food at Wakefield sharehouse

Loading...

A Wakefield business appealed for help to use more than three tonnes of food.

The Real Junk Food project on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield intercepts unsold food from businesses and supermarkets that would otherwise be landfilled.

The team currently operates a so-called Sharehouse in the city, where they provide food to the community on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Members of the public are encouraged to donate their time, skills or money in exchange for food.

In 2019, the team intercepted more than 168 tonnes of food, which would otherwise have been lost.

Today, the team is asking for public support to help use more than three tonnes of fruits and vegetables that have been donated during the New Year.

In a Facebook article, the team said: "S.O.F (Save Our Food!). More than 3 tonnes delivered this morning, all fruits and vegetables.

"Any #PAYF, money, time and / or skills (or you can even leave the door), in exchange for food. Open to ALL! 9:00 am – 4:00 pm."

The Sharehouse, which is located at Headway Business Park, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Their stock varies from day to day, but often includes bread, fruits and vegetables, canned goods and instant meals.

