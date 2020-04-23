The Real Enfield INT 650 INT 650 is a low-cost modern classic

Opinions Jalopnik All our tests are conducted in a comfortable place.

The Royal Enfield INT 650 is not only motorcycle, it is also a romantic vision of the past. This bike is an anachronism in 2020, but perhaps the best way possible. All my current worries have faded as this little black beauty has shrunk. If you are impressed by the statistics, this bike will not forget you about it, but if you are looking to connect with a feeling, a soul, a spirit, it is here. And damn it is expensive!

(Complete disclosure: Royal Enfield invited me to ride one of their bikes. I was wondering if I could lend an INT 650 for about 1,000 miles on Driving while Awesome! Coastal Rally. I arranged my own trip and paid for my own food. Royal Enfield arranged for me to pick up the bike from a dealer in Oakland, California. The bike was supplied with a tank full of fuel, which I immediately unloaded and refrigerated a few times over three days. I turned the bike over in the same condition it was in when I took the shipment.)

Picture: Matt Brown

The Coastal Rally is traditionally held twice a year with about 100 automotive enthusiasts flocking to some of the largest roads in California. I participated in the demonstration a bunch of times – always in a car. This time I decided to ask the people in charge if I could bring a two-wheeled participant for the first time, and they agreed after calling me a rude person. Having been struck by the worst time imaginable, perhaps they were right.

The demonstration, for me, began Thursday. Approaching the hill from Reno, Nevada to the bay to pick up the bike was insensibly dry and clear. I hope this would be a good omen for how I spend my weekend, but go …

Arriving from Oakland at the starting point of the demonstration in Sausalito sent me across the bay and down a splendid stretch of 101. To put it in perspective, it was March 12, the day we decided to postpone it. all Radwood events due to COVID19. This gave the event a new meaning for me. I knew it would be the last event I would attend for some time, so I had to enjoy it.

The business that makes up the Coastal Rally is great as it has endlessly brought the great roads together without going like a short transit along long straight and unpaved roads. Every minute of the road is filled with canyons, beautiful views, and out of solitude outside on the way back. Fleeing the coast, you traverse through a forest of foreigners, run through wooded lands, and end up in a distant city at the end of the day. How can you beat it? While it’s great in a car, here’s the kind of engine they were built for!

Rally participants are sworn to secrets as to the exact route, so I can’t show you a map of the roads used for the three-day getaway. U RIGHT! (what is this?) people work hard to find the best roads possible, and they don’t want a crowd of motorcyclists to get stuck on the roads or turn into fast traps. I can say that the road took us from Sausalito to Ukiah to Clearlake, so use a little imagination.

I expected that this show for cars would shine a bright light on the flaws of the Royal Enfield more than a traditional mountain day in the country could. I knew I was going to get into the fact that the 47 horsepower winds blown by the air would need to be sprung with a copious welcome if I were to follow the 2002 BMW and Alfas, which the show traditionally attracts. And holding was no option, as without a way to read the rally route book, I would be lost in a second without a four-wheeled navigator.

Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, continuously carrying out two-wheeled transport since 1901. While the company was originally founded in England, it began licensing bicycles for production in India in 1955. In 1978 an influx of Japanese motorcycles abandoned. the British arm of the company, but they continued to sell in India without hindrance.

Royal Enfield’s economic murmurs still have an origin from the 1950s, which is good for their domestic market, but Americans and Europeans expected more power and quality from their motorcycle purchases. For the 2019 model year, RE has introduced the new INT 650 – and its sister continental racer coffee maker – with a new parallel twin engine, and a new steel tube chassis designed for Harris Performance. The Indian bikemaker has also invested heavily in a new quality control program to bring it to the snuff.

The INT 650 is stylized in the same line as any other engine that comes to mind when you think of it as “standard”. It is an amalgam of every great vintage motorcycle design with two welcome moderns in the form of electric starting and ABS. Otherwise, this bike could be straight from 1965. It’s simple, and that’s by design. If you don’t want a lot of stuff on your bike, and the idea of ​​a heated chair makes you spit, maybe this is for you.

Royal Enfield says the INT 650 weighs about 450 pounds without fluids. To ride the thing, he feels much lighter on his feet than that. Even with a steel frame and an air-cooled 650cc twin, it’s nimble and flimsy. Ducati says the Multistrada 1260S I tested just before the Enfield weighs 467 pounds, and the difference between the two feels more than 17 pounds.

It’s a simple bike that doesn’t need to spend a lot of time to explain. There is no interesting technology, there are no innovative features. It’s a seat, wheels, motor, and handlebars. Simple cume.

Engagement of the Scene

I’ve never been colder than I was riding this bike in Northern California. After a busy and busy day of riding on the coast on Friday, which was a lot of fun and I tried half of the bike ride, Saturday started getting wet and cold. I stopped by a Walmart to pick up a $ 4 neck sweatshirt for a team and a scarf to help with the insulation, and I’m so glad I did. With no screen or blanket, your vertical chest was pounded against a wall of icy wind for hours at a time, but you kept the paint composed and truded forward. Here’s the bed I made, and I was determined to put it in that.

Leaving Ukiah on Saturday, we reached the mountains, clearing the road of fog. If you’ve ever fallen in fog, you know it’s a deep, penetrating dampness. What a pity when the fog approached from the rain, and the rain finally developed into snow. In short order my fingers ached before settling into a biting pain. Even with the rain pants, my legs were dry but extremely cold. Press on the pristine – that’s what a 1960s pilot would do.

The Royal Enfield has been demolished by someone from him. Despite the need to cool my gloves on my bike shoe and the tips of my fingers for my breath, I passed a number of people with screens who correctly weighed the summer compound tires. The wet and cold floor was unmatched by the tight Pirellis, pushing for the slush and keeping us both standing. I found it a nice step that was a mixture of caution for the weather and speed for the need to get back to sea level as soon as possible.

Once at the other end of the grade, the heat of a 50-degree day made me feel like an old friend’s embrace. At lunchtime I mostly dry out and have a good time. The floor was damp or dry for the rest of Saturday, but I was able to really stick to the corners and put the power down from them. This drive is reliable in the knowledge that it has relatively low performance dreams, but you are never encouraged to go further. I had an unspoken agreement with the INT 650 that neither of us would do anything stupid, lo and behold, something more stupid than riding in snow and ice.

U Ride

This is an ingenious motorcycle. She wants to be your friend, and you want to invite her to your birthday party. It looks and feels familiar to anyone who has a riding experience, and it’s as intimidating as motorcycles can get these days. It’s not particularly great in any particular area, but it’s good enough for everyone.

The twin of the cool air is old school. It’s having a great time, classic rumor, which the dealer has shown sounds even better with a set of S-S muffler slip-ons. The power release is pretty smooth, but if you want to go fast, you’ll need a lot of grip to perform. Even with a wide straight road, I found triple digits outside the harbor, maxing out about 87 miles per hour. It’s a perfectly comfortable cruise at 75 on the highway at about 5,000 RPM in 6th gear. The acceleration is nice, even with a big kid like me on board. the six-speed transmission with spatially assisted races, of course.

Picture: Matt Brown

This bike excels at ascending levels, with plenty of low gear and excellent gear. While I prefer to normally ride downhill, making the most of every cornering curve, a combination of the brakes not quite enough INT 650 and the humid weather had me braking earlier and often with unnecessary results. Even with the Bosch ABS, I found myself occasionally crashing the rear wheel into the downhill tracks in the bathroom. The brakes were quite competent in most situations, but the sustained downhill brake had warmed them up enough, as it exposed the harmful odor and increased the braking areas. If the bike was mine, I would have a better compound to pad.

Ergonomically, I really liked RE. The wide handlebars are in a ready position, and the foot pads offer a comfortable fit. The large fuel tank required a cowboy position, but it was easy to get used to. The fuel tank of the Continental model has knee cuts, but its fuel capacity suffers from it. As a personal preference, we prefer to have extra fuel capacity than a marginally tighter sitting position. The seat had enough cushion to keep me seated well, and overall, the 650 650 felt sporty without being too stiff or uncomfortable. Royal Enfield describes INT’s ergonomic configuration as a “gentle sports bias”.

While I found my shoulder and knee injured a little after four hours or more in the saddle, I never got to a point where I couldn’t press. I just slept more soundly in my hotel every night as a result.

The 3.61-gallon fuel tank of the bike was perfectly suited for this rally. It led to long-distance flights between distant cities without even stopping in fuel. I can log in at about 60 miles per gallon. With more than 200 miles of fuel range, you can do a lot of refueling before you have to drag. And I kept ripping, as I rated that fuel economy as I pushed the bike to its limits. For hours at a time I ran all the way to redline with each turn. I’m really impressed.

Which is great

The important number of this bike is the price. With a starting price of just $ 5,799, it has all the style of a Bonneville Triumph at half the price. Damn, what a style he has!

It is very incredibly easy to use. If you are looking for a bike starter, there are many worse places you could see. It will be a smile from an experienced pilot, but forgiving enough for a beginner.

Photo: Matt Brown

The chassis and suspension are shot above their weight class. This bike has enough grip and completeness to take on bigger marks. And the engine is competent enough to make it all work like a great package.

The fuel injection system from Bosch gives this bike an incredible acceleration response.

The change is smooth, fluid, and oh so beautiful. And correct, to boot. I did not find a single neutral charge in three days of hard recharging.

Fuel economy. Gamma. Comfort. This bike has it all in spades.

That is God weak

I found the brakes and ABS system underrated. Driving on cold and wet roads is quite unacceptable in 2020, but this bike lives in the 60s, and is acceptable for that era.

It’s not exactly fast. 47 horses are fine, but it certainly didn’t set the world on fire. And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes. The world is pretty in the light anyway, thank you very much gentle.

The gauge cluster has a speedo, tach, a fuel gauge, and an odometer, which is nice, but the screen in the cluster showing fuel and miles seems to have been cribbed by Texas Instruments about the TI-87.

I understand that the angle needs to be cut to save money, but I don’t want it to be visible enough. No LED lights, no digital artifacts, no electronics for makeup. It’s true of its roots, but maybe a little too true.

For the price, I think it’s worth it. But I’ll probably invest in a fuller panel, those S&S pipes, and a better set of pads.

And if you put it that far in the review, you deserve to see a few photos of me that make an absolute fool of myself. Our route took us out of the mountains to the Pacific Ocean a few times, and at one of our stops, a few people dragged their cars off to the beach for a photo.

Looking down at the flat rocky beach, I said to myself “Yes, that background looks great for my review”. So I hit the start button and followed them. What I had been waiting for was hard rocky ground, but what I had was a very fine, thin, thin sand, sitting between the rocks and my rear tire sinking immediately four inches.

Luckily, I was able to hold my own and walk out of deep things, but unfortunately a friend with a camera was on hand to document my judgment failure. No damage was done except my fragile ego.

Photo: Matt BrownPhoto: Matt BrownPhoto: Matt BrownPhoto: Matt Brown

The Real Enfield INT 650 INT 650 is a low-cost modern classic

+

Fun ride. Old school scare from the bucketload. Great mechanics. CHEAP.

–

Rail brakes. A little slow. Some pieces feel cheap

TL; DR

Royal Enfield proves that it can punch well over its weight with INT 650. It is hostile and fun to ride in a way that meets images of the standards of the 1960s.

