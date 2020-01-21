The rally rally on Lobby Day in Capitol Square brings 22,000 to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY / AP) – Richmond was flooded by thousands of around 22,000 people on Monday, according to the Virginia Capitol, which wanted to express its support for gun rights.

While many said they were against the passing of gun laws during this year’s General Assembly, some of the crowd spoke out for more laws.

Jason Marks and Andy Fox were in Richmond on Monday talking to some people on both sides.

It was clear which side of the topic – assembly participants versus demonstrators – was most strongly represented. Some wore orange arms-support stickers, others wore weapons outside the fenced area.

“I think it’s unconstitutional,” said a gun owner, referring to some gun related laws. “I think it’s wrong.”

About 6,000 gun owners crowded small Capitol Square, and another 16,000 gathered in the surrounding streets. The rally started at 11 a.m. and people’s speeches echoed across the Capitol lawn for an hour.

Clarification of estimated participation in today’s rally: The division is closer to approximately 6,000 people in Capitol Square and 16,000 at the gates.

Many chose not to enter the designated rally zone, where Northam had a temporary gun ban and instead packed the surrounding streets.

“Citizens must be able to protect us,” added another gun owner.

The crowd is made up of a few Americans who run counter to the newly elected democratic majority in the Virginia General Assembly, and they blame Gov. Ralph Northam for the new weapons security initiatives.

“It is important,” said former Congressman Scott Taylor. “They are our second right to change. You have never seen what you see.

Commitment like this. Anyone who peacefully makes their first change tries to protect their rights from the second change. “

They are passionate and came in large numbers from all over the country.

Brendan Mooney is an executive member of the gun lobby that organized the rally. The Virginia Citizens Defense League is committed to making the localities active in support of the second amendment.

“Virginia Beach, we have you,” said Mooney. “Suffolk too. We’re going to move to Norfolk. Do not worry? We’ll also make you a haven, Norfolk. ”

Pamela Tures comes from the north.

“Do I think the word got through?” She asked. “This is the law of the country (the constitution). I think the people who were watching got through, but I know that our legislators have decided to run away and hide from us because they think we are dangerous – which we are not. ”

Although there was fear of possible violence before the Monday rally, it ended peacefully.

“We don’t want school shootings anymore”

While the sea of ​​gun owners entered the Capitol on Monday, several others spoke out in favor of gun legislation.

“These people on the street don’t make people safe,” said Thomas Freeman of Fluvanna County.

Freeman wanted to make his voice heard.

“We don’t want any more school shootings,” he said. “We don’t want people to be shot in Walmart or in churches or go to a concert. This is happening right now. “

According to Freeman, the other supporters of arms law should stay at home. Your afternoon rally was canceled.

“I feel sad,” said Freeman. “There were people who wanted to come and work for their government and who didn’t feel safe.”

His argument is simple.

“We need good gun laws and gun control so that those who are responsible owners are not hurt by those who are not responsible,” said Freeman.

That is why Freeman, a group of one, marched words as his weapon.

“Guns were on the ballot in November,” added Freeman. “Guns lost. I’m sorry, but that’s the system we have. “

A peaceful conclusion

Only one woman was arrested for wearing a mask in public for a crime.

The size of the crowd and the expected involvement of white supremacists and marginalized militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

But the rally ended uneventfully around lunchtime, and the mood was largely festive. The visitors sang “USA!” And waved signs denouncing the democratic governor Ralph Northam.

Democratic lawmakers – including House Spokeswoman Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw – told AP that the rally announced their plans to adopt weapon control measures, including general background checks and a monthly limit on the purchase of small arms , would not affect.

Democrats say tightening gun laws in Virginia would increase community security and prevent mass shootings, like last year in Virginia Beach, that killed a dozen people in an urban building.