The raised Canadian general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, detained by the Atlanta Falcons

Loading...

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has retained general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn, who will now report directly to President Rich McKay.

The Falcons are 6-9 and have failed the NFL playoffs. Blank will retain control of the football operation, with McKay reporting directly to him on all football related matters.

"After weighing several factors, including the statistical turnaround of our team and the concentration and effort of our players during the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, Rich ensuring daily monitoring The narrow football operation will provide the fastest route for the Atlanta Falcons to compete in 2020 and beyond, "said Blank.

"Each year we evaluate all of our football operations and this year I have asked Rich to work closely with Thomas and Dan over the next two weeks to conduct a top-down review, including the structure, processes, resources and staff to identify whatever changes are necessary to allow us to be competitive at the highest level. "

Dimitroff spent 12 seasons as GM for the Falcons. He was originally hired in 2008. The University of Guelph product won two Super Bowls as a National Scout and Director of College Scouting for the New England Patriots from 2002 to 2007, when the franchise has won two consecutive victories in 2004 and 2005.

Dimitroff, 53, was appointed an NFL executive in 2008 and 2010. Atlanta was 11-5 in 2016 and lost to New England in the Super Bowl this season. Dimitroff has a win-loss record of 108-83 during his time at the helm of the Falcons.