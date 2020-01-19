The rainwater resilience project begins in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCT) – A project is concerned with rainwater pollution and flooding in a coastal city.

Atlantic City employees met on Tuesday afternoon with representatives from the North Carolina Coastal Federation, LDSI Engineering, and the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments.

The project team is focusing on preliminary data collection in the first quarter.

According to the city, the team confirmed the project budget. The city will sign a direct contract with LDSI engineers for $ 30,000, half of which is from the Duke Energy Stormwater Resiliency Grant.

The rainwater resilience plan will include a state water catchment restoration plan, as well as technical analysis and recommendations for Atlantic Beach’s rainwater infrastructure.

The plan will serve as a guide to tackle rainwater pollution and flooding in Atlantic Beach and could result in additional grants for rainwater projects.