The Raddest Corvette In The World Is C4 From Sweden

Illustration: Andrew P Collins, Photo: by_bjork (Instagram)

Last week this fly, phat, bad rad C4 Corvette showed up on my Instagram feed. I sighed, assumed it was an illustration, and put it into my life. But how wrong I am! It’s real and spectacular.

A random search reveals that this car was created by Jim Björk, a Swedish car enthusiast with a history of passing funny and spectacular cars. But I mean, I think this Vette one-off widebody is on another level.

Back in September 2019, the By Bjork page published this picture:

It’s pretty firm capitulation in both English and Swedish. I studied the Scandinavian language when I lived in Stockholm, but that was more than a decade ago and all I remember are the drinking songs. (Helan and my friends the Sverige!)

If you do such a svenska, you can get a full download on this car from an interview with Björk from YouTuber SIR_Pierre here:

For those of us who have to take translations at face value, we can see from the Facebook photo that Björk identifies the car as a Corvette C4 Greenwood.

G / O Media can get a commission

Believing it’s true means really something: Greenwood was a big name when it came to amplifying the pride of Corvettes for quite a while. The company doesn’t seem to have updated its website in a while, but she and her owners John and Burt Greenwood have found some very wild and wild versions of Corvettes in their time.

Greenwood Corvettes, the company, has too much history (and probably backstory) to summarize in a little out of there. But suffice it to say; the dress has done serious tuning for track and road vehicles. He also created extremely bold body aesthetics, such as the one that looks like Björk’s C4 before being transformed under his direction.

Some Corvette fans would probably say that a good-looking Greenwood C4 should be a museum rather than a mess, and would have a strong argument for preserving the historic state and valuing sales. But this blue Björkmobile is so outrageous, so bukers, so pretty funny, that I’m usually happy it was entered.

If you’re inclined to dig into the original story, Bjork’s Facebook page has a few annotated pictures of wheels, a front bumper attachment, a set of headbands for skirts and pearls, and for fenders. One image that should make you insist that you are outside is that of the ridiculous car wheel, apparently made by the Swedish shop Fälgfixarna:

I don’t like that excessively in my writing but … damn shit. I’ve watched a lot of custom cars for a long time and I have to admit I’ve never heard of anyone riding a wheel that way. I doubt this is the first example, but, just, wow. I think once you promise to build a show vehicle, you don’t have to sweat too much or engineer safety. At least the welds are clean!

Many of Facebook’s images By Björk of the Corvette under construction were shared by GME Lackering, who is the painter and bodybuilder recognized for making a certain bodywork here and breathes it in a color he could recognize as Miami’s Porsche Blue.

But the Instagram page @by_bjork is where you will find the most in-depth photos of brilliant “completed” photos and shots of the current car. Check:

What a beastly jewel it is. Instantly my favorite Corvette show car, no doubt. Perhaps one of my favorite spectacular vehicles. And yes, I like spectacular cars and I don’t even want to pretend to be ashamed.

As I was writing this, I discovered that I had been attacked for my slacking and The Drive beat me up for blogging about this car, noting that Björk “spoke with companies to make the replica kits available just this fall.” That would be great! But if you hope to take advantage of how good fourth-generation Corvettes are and turn one into one, don’t be excited, because any car kit this complex will cost several times more than the nicest C4 on your local Craigslist. . And as for the price of installation and a job of painting this good, I don’t think Björk’s car is in much danger of being imitated any time soon.

.