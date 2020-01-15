The rack-mountable Mac Pro from Apple is now available

The front of the rackmount Mac Pro.

The rear of the rack-mountable Mac Pro.

In the Mac Pro.

Another side in Mac Pro.

Apple has started selling the rack variant of its Mac Pro desktop computer. The tower version was launched about a month ago, but the rack version currently shows ship data between January 23 and February 13, depending on the specifications chosen by the buyer.

Starting at $ 6,499 (or $ 500 more than the tower version), the rack-mounted Mac Pro is identical in terms of specs and internals. It comes in all the same hardware configuration options, has the same ports, is the same inside the case, and has the same rear ports.

The configurations continue to range from an Intel Xeon W CPU with 3.5 GHz and 8 cores to an Xeon W with 2.5 GHz and 28 cores. from 32 GB RAM to 1.5 TB; and from one Radeon Pro 580X GPU with 8 GB video memory to two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs with a total of 128 GB video memory. The highest specification is still over $ 50,000.

The differences to the tower variant are entirely in the hand. This variant of the Mac Pro dispenses with the wheels or stands of the tower model in favor of rails (made of stainless steel) with which the device can be mounted horizontally in server racks. It also has a removable lid instead of the fully removable frame in the tower.

In addition, the handles are on the front so that they can be easily removed from the racks. Some other elements, such as the power switch, have been moved from the top of the tower to the front of the rack.

This Mac Pro is intended for inclusion in render farms, as servers and for other commercial and professional purposes.

Listing image from Apple