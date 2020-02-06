The race to save Flash games from internet shortage

By the time Abode announced in 2017 that it would kill Flash, it was already dead. Developers have switched to HTML5. The largest browsers – Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge – have limited Flash or disabled it by default. Flash was and remains full of security issues and exploits. But although it was beneficial for internet security, losing Flash cost money. The vivid digital artifacts created using the technology would soon be outdated.

After the announcement, it dawned on Latimore that he did not know anyone who made an effort to preserve, in his words, “this unparalleled historical artefact of the internet society of the 2000s”. plans on Flash portals such as Armor Games and NotDoppler. Initially, he only wanted to back up those portals. Because his project caught the attention of like-minded game owners, he was approached by a team of 30 developers in the Discord group of Flashpoint with more than 7,000 contributors and fans.

To preserve those Flash games, “curators” search and submit candidates for the archive, while others add, test, and build the custom open-source front-end descriptions for the games. Latimore says that 90 percent of the games consist of just one Shockwave Flash file, with no locks or extra resources, making them relatively easy to port.

“The rest is where it gets tricky,” he adds. “Everything from site locks that prevent the games from being played everywhere, except on their official website, multiple sources that load after the first SWF (Shockwave Flash file format) that can’t reach almost any web crawler, or games that require servers for things such as adjusted levels, or even to play completely, are the tricky ones. “

To circumvent these problems, says project contributor Sonam Ford, Flashpoint did not really make a Flash emulator – software that allows a computer to simulate another system. It is an internet emulator. Flashpoint uses a local proxy server to convince games they run on their original sites, “bypassing site locks and other safeguards that normally prevent the games from running offline,” says Ford. “We use Adobe’s official Flash projectors, which will work stand-alone even after Adobe has stopped Flash support,” he adds. “It is important to note that Adobe will stop support for Flash, it does not mean that Flash will stop working on your computer after it has been set up correctly.”

To this day, pirates continue to lead the way in maintaining the game.

Flashpoint is not the only organization that stores Flash games. Newgrounds launched Newgrounds Player, a desktop app that plays Flash games that no longer work in the browser. (Adobe has licensed Newgrounds to distribute the Flash player as part of it.) Addictive games allow users to play their more than 5,000 Flash games locally on their computers and transfer some of their classic Flash games to HTML5. Other game developers port their own games to mobile, console and PC individually. Flashpoint, however, works completely offline, which protects the games against the shifting tides of internet software.

(The removal of Flashpoint from the Internet should also help isolate the security flaws that have affected Flash’s online existence, and that will only get worse after Adobe gets support. “In a controlled offline environment, there can’t be much is being done to exploit them, “says Flashpoint employee Alejandro Romanella.)

In addition to the technical requirements, game owners are confronted with a tough fight against copyright. Imagine that you made a painting, but the brushes, paint, paper and image all had a license. This is the challenge: playing old games requires owning or changing your own hardware and software.

“The early history of game archiving is 100 percent pirates,” says Alex Handy, director of the Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment. “The Atari ST – a computer system from the mid-80s – the only reason we have all the software for that system is because pirates have cracked it, compressed it, and placed it on floppy disks.” Handily hopes that Flash games lose the fate of silent films, 75 percent of which are forever lost.

