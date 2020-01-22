The Quirindi trainer is excluded from the race because he made the horse nibble

Stablehand Rachel Wotzlaw received a four-month disqualification for submitting information through Facebook Messenger “when she knew that Snippet Assured had been turned over to a nibbler for disposal.”

The welfare of the horse was brought to the public’s attention when the ABC reported on October 7th at 7:30 am on the treatment of racehorses. The report looked at horses killed in slaughterhouses and aired just days before the richest race in Australia, Everest.

The Symons case was one of three horse welfare requests this week that excluded five licensees from the sport.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel said that horse welfare had always been a priority at Racing NSW, and Snippet Assured’s death was discovered during a routine stability check.

“It is disappointing that we still find such cases, but the procedures are in place to follow horses throughout their careers and beyond,” said Van Gestel. “We have rules to deal with these cases, and the penalties for those who break the rules are severe.”

In another case, Murwillumbah trainer Paul Robbins was disqualified for 12 months “because he did not vet a horse that required such treatment” after Ballesteros had to be put to sleep on October 19.

The stewards found that Robbins had failed to provide the necessary care after Ballesteros showed signs of pain in the ten days before his death. The trainer pleaded guilty to the indictment.

His foreman Susan Robbins was also found guilty and disqualified for eight months.

In the third case, Warwick Farm racer Patrick Shanahan was disqualified for 13.5 months because he had committed an act of cruelty when he rode Sandaney in a way that helped him collapse and suffer a catastrophic injury and both front legs broke.

It turned out that Shanahan had not followed the instructions of trainer Rick Worthington to work Sandaney slowly on the polo fields on December 30th. Instead, he worked the horse on the Polytrack for two laps at “faster than slower work”.

The horse’s misery was clear before it collapsed before the eyes of trainers and Warwick Farm manager John McGarr, who all testified during the investigation.

It was found that Shanahan used an unauthorized whip “unreasonable and / or exaggerated” in the last 400 meters of unapproved work, which was considered a cruel act. He was also fined $ 500 for using the unauthorized whip.

