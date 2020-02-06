The quiet NBA trading period of Raptors shows confidence in the current roster

TORONTO – There is really no quiet trading deadline within an NBA front office. In the days and weeks prior to this, you are constantly busy with phone conversations and text messages with your competition counterparts, exchanging ideas and concepts that can benefit all parties, and you report to yourself what is possible. It is called due diligence. If you don’t do it, you don’t work in basketball activities.

So, “silent” is not the word to describe the experience of the Toronto Raptors front office on this year’s deadline, one in which they have not added to or subtracted from what is currently the third best NBA team.

According to the club’s general manager, Bobby Webster, a number of transactions were discussed – substantial, marginal and everything in between. Of course they were. It is Webster’s job to conduct those discussions. Concluding an agreement with another party and then pulling the trigger is the most difficult.

“There are always many deals and things on our plate,” Webster said. “We all had it. Large transactions, crafts, things along the edges. In that respect it was a typical trading deadline. “

Just not a transformational one, which was the case for most Eastern Conference top teams. The Miami Heat certainly improved and added Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to a selection that could already hang out with every team in the conference. In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their couch and improved their three-point photography with Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks. But no other team that the Raptors need to worry about has taken an important step.

And there was no huge incentive for that. Milwaukee is clearly the toast of the conference – both conferences actually. What they currently have works so well that it makes no sense to disturb it. Meanwhile, the teams clustered from No. 2 to No. 6 in the East can all legitimately believe they can beat each other. And they can all rightly believe that they still have to play their best basketball with what they have now.

That is certainly the case for the Raptors, who have spent the season in a constant state of fluidity and flux, reinventing themselves again and again in the face of some absurdly bad luck. It is impossible to say what the Raptors are, other than customizable. And ruthless. And the defense doesn’t want to see anyone more than seven games.

And that is a pretty good place to be. Given the competition that took place this week around the competition, it is extremely difficult to imagine how the Raptors could have participated in a way that made their selection demonstrably better without sacrificing players who are currently playing essential roles.

Doing something essential would probably require moving a Marc Gasol or a Serge Ibaka or a Norman Powell. And those three have all proved that they are much more valuable to contribute to the Raptors on the floor than they would be as capital in acquiring someone else who is not familiar with the systems and approach of Toronto. The front office of the Raptors, stretching itself out to just take a step, would risk over-cooking the special sauce that this versatile, resilient grid has got to where it is today.

“I think there is always that fear,” Webster said. “You want to find the right balance between pushing yourself, thinking about the team and thinking about the construction of the team and the future of the team. But also respect for what this team did and respect for what they did last year and their growth this year. “

So now if Webster and the Raptors want to supplement their selection before the play-offs, this will have to happen on the buy-out market that will be populated in the coming weeks with cast-offs from non-combatant teams. It is too early to reliably predict which players will eventually be abolished – point guards Trey Burke, Tim Frazier and Isiah Thomas are all expected to come on the market soon – but any skilled veteran with an expiring contract with a non-playoff team is a possibility.

Of course it is a rare achievement to have a significant impact on the buy-out market. The way the Golden State Warriors added a play-off starter in Andrew Bogut last spring was the exception, not the rule. Adding a spin player who comes from your bank to the buy-out market is a big win.

Remember that this time it was Raptors fans and observers yearning for Jeremy Lin, who was eventually taken over after his unexpected buyout by the Atlanta Hawks. He immediately stepped into a significant role with the Raptors and spent the following weeks completely torpedoing the confidence that the coaching staff had in him. At the play-offs he only saw the floor during the waste period. Now he plays in China.

That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be worthwhile for the Raptors to add a veteran or two to their selection this month to expand depth and protect against potential injuries. If the Raptors just don’t use Malcolm Miller or Stanley Johnson, they can certainly use those grid spots better.

But you must always look at things from the player’s perspective. When you are bought out, you are looking for an opportunity to lie on the floor as much as possible to prove your skills and to establish your value gain to the summer. The Raptors, deep as they are, do not have much playing time to reward. A good example: they found Johnson enough to give him a two-year contract in July, but since then they have not been able to find him regularly.

So Toronto is probably not the preferred destination for sold out players with options, despite the ability to play deep in the playoffs. But it’s always something to keep an eye on. Expect the Raptors to check in with any available player who meets their needs between now and the end of the season. Any player who is exempt before 1 March is eligible to play in the play-offs.

“It’s something we’ve dealt with here in the past. We can’t say,” Here’s 25 minutes a night, “Webster said.” But I think it’s part of our team evaluation. That is, have we had the right skills in the last few years? Do we have the right positional size? So I think we’ll continue to evaluate it. We now have three weeks before the date of 1 March. So we’ll keep looking at it. “

Webster added that the Raptors front office would appreciate an opportunity to fully evaluate the team roster before making any decisions. With the fifth man games of the NBA lost this season to injury, the Raptors have rarely been whole since the ball opened the opening night almost four months ago.

But with only eight games left between now and March, and 31 between now and the play-offs, those assessment options remain limited. This also applies to the possibilities for significant improvement. More or less, the Raptors schedule that you see now is the one that will try to defend its NBA title this spring. And that schedule turned out to be pretty good.

“We are in second place in the east, which I think we are all happy about,” Webster said. “I think it’s great that we have the feeling that we are continuing to grow. We have not been healthy throughout the year. So I think we’ll all take where we are now. With some improvement. “