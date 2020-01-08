The Quibi streaming service will launch with more than 175 new shows

Loading...

At CES, streaming service Quibi showed off its technology and some of its more than 175 new shows, which it hopes viewers will pay $ 4.99 a month for.

In case you didn’t notice, Quibi has a lot of competition. Netflix. Disney +. Youtube. Snapchat. There are endless ways to enjoy videos these days. So how does Quibi survive to be seen on mobile devices?

“It’s a different level of quality because we’re spending more money,” Meg Whitman, Quibi’s CEO, who supported both eBay and Hewlett-Packard, told Mashable on Tuesday.

A YouTube show could cost “a few hundred dollars a minute up to $ 5,000 a minute,” she said. “We make content for $ 100,000 a minute.”

In this way, the service was able to win big names like Chrissy Teigen, Guillermo del Toro, Kevin Hart and other Hollywood A-Listeners. There will be films featured in “chapters”, reality shows, and news shows, including one from BBC News.

Quibi’s appeal to Hollywood stars doesn’t hurt the fact that it was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, who started DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg – the writer of a Quibi horror series that can only be seen at night.

Quibi stands for “quick bites” and that’s exactly what viewers get: episodes of 10 minutes or less.

The service costs $ 4.99 per month with ads and $ 7.99 without ads. Instead of the Netflix model of releasing a full season every week or the classic TV tradition of a new episode, Quibi will hand out an episode every day until a season is over.

“We thought of it as something that people will come to every day, as opposed to a certain show on a certain day, once a week,” said Katzenberg.

If you don’t pay the extra $ 3, be prepared to go through a 15-second ad that cannot be skipped before each episode.

Although the service will not be available until April 6th, the company showed me a preview of Turnstyle, the technology that was developed to switch seamlessly from landscape to portrait mode if the viewer so desired.

To be clear, I haven’t seen any clips in a finished app, so I can’t say if turnstyle works in nature. But the example I saw was impressive – no delay as it went from portrait to landscape mode and the video took up the entire screen in every orientation.

In some shows, such as wireless, a college student stuck in the wild shows the action on the main character’s smartphone screen in portrait mode. Other series will be more subtle. However, verticality does not mean just cropping what you would see in landscape mode. Filmmakers actually create two edits for each show (one vertical and one horizontal) so they can make artistic decisions about exactly what you should see in the frame in both modes.

It definitely looked better than video in the YouTube app. However, if you spend a lot of money on content, this is not a guarantee for users who have access to lots of free content on Snapchat and Instagram, as well as an army of streaming services asking for their money.

