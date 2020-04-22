The Queen was compelled to release a heartbreaking letter on the day of her birthday

Our feelings are with the people today of Nova Scotia

The Queen turned 94-several years-outdated yesterday, with 21 April being the monarch’s actual birthday. She also has an formal birthday, celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of June.

And while the June day is most publicly celebrated, Queen Elizabeth ordinarily also marks her April birthday with close spouse and children members.

This calendar year, the monarch saved a significantly minimal profile during the celebrations, picking to cancel the standard royal gun salute for the initial time in 68 a long time as it was not ideal.

The Queen did release a assertion on her birthday this year, but it wasn’t about celebrations.

The monarch spoke out on her birthday to launch a heartbreaking letter, sending her condolences to Nova Scotia, Canada, following the tragic weekend shooting, leaving 22 dead.

The Queen's concept to the individuals of Nova Scotia:

‘Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling occasions in Nova Scotia, and we mail our condolences to the households, pals, and colleagues of those who have missing their lives,’ examine the Queen’s letter addressed to the Governor Standard, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia and the people today of Canada.

‘I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Law enforcement and other police expert services who selflessly responded to these devastating assaults, and to the emergency providers who are supporting people who have been hurt and impacted.’

‘My feelings and prayers are with the men and women of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time,’ she concluded.

Our thoughts are with the folks of Nova Scotia.