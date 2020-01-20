The Queen, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew

6

Do you want to stay informed about the royal family, the queen and the Sussexes and Cambridges?

We have already collected the latest news from the British monarchy of public performances, royal tours and everything in between.

6

Prince Andrew has been the ‘rock’ of the queen during the Megxit crisis, a royal source has claimed Credit: PA: Press Association

So what is the famous family to date?

Disgraced Prince Andrew has become the “rock” of the Queen during Megxit, royal insiders have revealed

The Duke of York was forced to resign last year after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he showed no empathy for the victims of his pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

But he went to church with the queen in Sandringham while the prince shone after discussions about the future of Harry and Meghan.

6

Prince Andrew went to church with The Queen yesterday morning. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The duke is said to have been a ‘tower of strength’ behind the scenes for the past two weeks and to support his parents in their hour of need.

A higher royal source said: “Andrew has been constantly talking to her on the phone and has now stayed with her for a few days.

“He clearly has free time on his hands, but he would have been there like a shoulder to cry on.

“He sees a lot of the Queen in Windsor, probably more than any other royal, and he is currently her rock.

6

Prince Harry and Prince William have put an end to their feud, a source has claimed Credit: PA: Press Association

Harry & William end two-year feud in secret peace talks with Meghan and Kate – but Duke is still at war with Charles

Rumors about a gap between Prince William and Prince Harry have been widespread in the past year, but the brothers decided to hold secret peace talks, because both feared that the break would never be cured if Harry moved, Dan Wootton of The Sun revealed.

The peace talks took place outside of the official negotiations about the future of the Sussexes – with Kate and Meghan participating in some of the brothers’ discussions.

A senior royal source said: “William and Harry have spent private time together outside the official Sandringham Summit to work on their relationship and discuss their future.

“It has been groundbreaking in saving their band as brothers and is completely driven by them.

6

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to have participated in some of the Credit: Rex Features conversations

“But Kate and Meghan, who were in Canada, have participated more than once in some conversations – which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. It’s going better. “

Prince Harry talks about “great sorrow” when losing the HRH title, but he had “no other option” in emotional speech at The Ivy

Prince Harry spoke of his “great sadness” when leaving the royal family in an emotional speech last night – after the queen had taken away his HRH title.

The Duke of Sussex said that Britain is “my home … that will never change”, but claimed that he and his wife Meghan Markle “had no other option” than to give up his royal duties at a charity dinner nearby from The Ivy, in Chelsea.

During a dinner at his charity Sentebale, Harry said: “I think it is very sad that it has come that far. The decision that I made for my wife and I to step back is not something that I have lightly taken.

6

Prince Harry spoke of his “great sadness” because he was stripped of the HRH title during a charity dinner last night

“They were so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. I know I’m not always right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

The duke claimed that he did not run away from the royal family, but that it was “not possible” to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and the army without public funding.

He also said he hopes he can lead a “more peaceful life.”

SCRUBS UP

Wife gets sparkling floor sparkling with Mrs. Hinch’s favorite £ 1 cleaning paste

HOP IT

Mama’s desperate attempt to replace her daughter’s favorite Poundland toy goes nationwide

SOLVE IT

Love expert reveals the 15 questions that prove whether your relationship will last

Marble LOUS

Shoppers go wild from the MARBLE cookware from B&M and prices start at £ 1.50

MYSTIC MEG

January 20: Happiness comes when you are introduced to your lookalike

MARKED POSITION

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas says that life is ‘strange’ in the shadow of Meghan

In more Royal Family news, this Netflix boss revealed that he wants to sign Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the Queen’s hard Megxit.

Plus this is the awkward moment that Prince Harry Meghan Markle put forward for ANOTHER voice-over job at the Lion King premiere.

“He turned into a really miserable person” – Sun Royal photographer Arthur Edwards about Prince Harry’s growing dissatisfaction with life as a royal