The queen is officially hiring for a competitive job at Buckingham Palace

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Megxit to the BAFTA appearance of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

One of the most discussed royal family members is the queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the “vulgar” word she allegedly refused to say.

This week, however, the monarch brought news as it was announced that it is taking on – something that many of us are seriously considering a career move.

Yes, this is not an exercise. The queen wants to hire someone to help redecorate Buckingham Palace.

The position, referred to as “Planner,” will ensure that Buckingham Palace is “fit for purpose.”

“Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a ten-year work program to overhaul the infrastructure – including electrical cabling, plumbing and heating – for the first time since the 1950s,” read the job description on LinkedIn. “A dedicated in-house Program Management Office (PMO) oversees delivery to ensure that the building is fit for purpose for the next 50 years.”

The job description goes further: “In a role that really works together, you work closely with colleagues in the areas of costs, control and change. And you use planning workshops to identify and manage risks; align with the wider program.

“No two days will be the same and the variety and pace will challenge you. But if you support others, you will have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career in a great team environment. And knowing that you contribute to the future of an iconic building, you will be inspired to deliver every day. “

The job from Monday to Friday offers a competitive £ 38k salary, plus benefits.

But what should you apply?

According to the vacancy, in addition to relevant qualifications and previous planning experience, “your organizational skills are absolutely essential”, “you must be digitally fluent” and you must be “a self-assured and diplomatic communicator.”

Have fun applying!